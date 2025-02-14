Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna Will Give You All The Goosebumps You Need

If you're a fan of intense war dramas and Vicky Kaushal’s acting, Chhaava is worth a watch. But if you were expecting a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-style masterpiece, you might leave feeling underwhelmed.

Movie: Chhaava

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta and Ashutosh Rana

Duration: 125 minutes

Music: A.R. Rahman

Loo Break: Take it anytime except the war scenes

Rating: 3.5/5

Introduction: A Powerful Start

Chhaava in English means the lion’s cub and it won’t be wrong to say if we call Vicky Kaushal- the Chhaava of Bollywood. The movie helmed by Laxman Utekar sheds light on Chhatrapati Shivaji’s eldest son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj aka Chhaava. His triumphs, his valour, honour and his tragic and torturous death.

Now, the history has been read, and reviewed to death. So, what does this movie have new to offer?

First, Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role is an absolute treat for the fans. Vicky bulking up for this role proved to be beneficial but he misses the right Maratha accent as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Swaraj gets a new meaning as Chhaava takes on the Mughals fearlessly even entering their territories without breaking a sweat.

Second, the haunting background score by the music maestro AR Rahman will leave you anxious whenever Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb played by Akshaye Khanna comes on screen. It gets your attention every time. However, the songs are forgettable.

Chhaava: The Story and Execution

Ajay Devgn’s commanding voice-over in the first few minutes of the movie sets the tone for Chhaava, immersing the audience in the grand historical narrative.

With Chhaava, producer Dinesh Vijan adds another feather to his cap, further solidifying his impressive filmography. Unlike typical historical epics, Chhaava doesn’t open with a high-octane action sequence but ensures the momentum isn’t lost.

The film balances emotion, war, and tragedy well, keeping the audience engaged. The “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Bhawani” chants evoke goosebumps, amplifying the war cries exactly like how we saw it in Uri.

However, despite the movie’s grand ambitions, the screenplay struggles at times, making parts of the movie feel stretched and inconsistent.

Performances: Vicky Kaushal Owns the Role, Akshaye Khanna Shines

Vicky Kaushal delivers a roaring performance, embodying the spirit of Chhaava with raw intensity. His climactic war scene mirrors the haunting final moments very similar to how we saw him in the final moments of Sardar Udham.

It is the climax when Vicky truly shines as Mughals fail to tame the lion’s cub. The final clash between the never giving-up Chhaava and the worried Mughals is gruesome, exhausting, and a bit too stretched.

Vicky’s final poetic face-off with Vineet Kumar Singh is one of the film’s finest moments. Akshaye Khanna is a revelation, effortlessly slipping into the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. His presence is accentuated by a haunting background score, and every time he appears on screen, the mood shifts.

Rashmika Mandanna, unfortunately, has a role that feels repetitive. Much like her portrayal in Pushpa, she plays the devoted wife, but with fewer scenes and limited scope to shine.

Her dialogues feel redundant, and the chemistry between her and Vicky lacks depth.

Action & Cinematography: A Visceral Experience

The battle sequences are brutal, bloody, and realistic, making them one of the film’s highlights. The much-anticipated lion fight scene gives off a Gladiator vibe, proving that Bollywood can craft intense action sequences.

However, the final war sequence, despite its ambition, becomes exhausting. Just when the battle feels overstretched, A.R. Rahman’s background score breathes new life into the narrative, rekindling the intensity.

Cinematographically, Chhaava has a dark, raw aesthetic, but it lacks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature lighting and grandeur, which could have elevated the visual appeal.

Music & Background Score: Forgettable Songs

A.R. Rahman’s background score is one of the film’s strongest aspects, heightening tension and emotion at crucial moments.

However, the songs are forgettable, failing to leave a lasting impact. We also missed Vicky Kaushal’s Lezim dance as it got embroiled in controversy and eventually got removed form the final cut.

Does Chhaava Fail To Hit The Right Notes?

While the film has its high points, certain screenplay issues, stretched scenes, and weak supporting characters hinder its overall impact.

Despite efforts to avoid comparisons, Chhaava inevitably falls into the shadows of Jodha Akbar, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani—films that set a benchmark for historical dramas.

Final Verdict: Film Growls When It Could Have Roared

Chhaava has all the elements of a great historical epic—powerful performances, intense action, and a phenomenal background score—but its weak screenplay and dragged sequences hold it back.

While Vicky Kaushal solidifies his place as Bollywood’s warrior, the film doesn’t quite match up to the expectations set by its trailer.

Top Highlights:

✅ Vicky Kaushal’s fierce performance

✅ Akshaye Khanna’s impactful presence

✅ A.R. Rahman’s background score

Lowest Moments:

❌ Weak screenplay

❌ Underdeveloped supporting cast

❌ Dull songs & lack of visual grandeur

If you’re a fan of intense war dramas and Vicky Kaushal’s acting, Chhaava is worth a watch. But if you were expecting a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-style masterpiece, you might leave feeling underwhelmed.

