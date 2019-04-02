Chhapaak: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone gave us more reason to adore her as one among the dedicated actors of the Bollywood. Recently, she took to her Instagram profile to share the pic of the script of Chhapaak placed with a pencil, scale, eraser and marker. Have a look inside.

Chhapaak: Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone who is currently busily shooting for her upcoming film Chhappak, recently took to her Instagram profile to share the pic of the script of Chhapaak placed with a pencil, scale, eraser and marker and captioned it, the only homework she enjoys doing. Deepika is often recognised as, one among the most hardworking and dedicated actors of the Film fraternity. Taking challenging roles like Padmavati and winning the hearts of her fans, the talented actor shown the versatility of her acting. In Meghna Gulzar’s directorial film Chhapaak, Padukone will venture herself as a producer, sharing the screen with actor Vikrant Massey. Deepika will be seen essaying the role of, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Depicting the story of undying human spirit, courage and self love the actor will be seen in a whole new look.

Since the first look of the film has been dropped in the social media fans are flooded the internet with comments, expressing the level of their excitement. Deepika looks identical to Laxmi Agarwal, upon whom the film is been based. The protagonist named as Malti, as captioned in the official account. The much-anticipated movie has already created a buzz among film buffs. The first glimpse of the movie came up with its release date that is scheduled on January 10, 2020, which will clash with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Both movies have a different and very unique storyline. Chhapaak is based on acid attack Survivor whereas Tanhaji is based on the life of the 17th century Maharashtrian military leader.

Deepika has already signed a film next to Ranbir Kapoor. They both are likely to share screens in Luv Ranjan’s next film. The film is expected to be an action thriller, however, no official announcement is made. Talking about the duo, both of them last appeared in Imtiaz Ali’s film Tamasha in 2015.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More