Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her character Laxmi Agarwal in her next film Chhapaak. Deepika revealed that playing Laxmi was one of the toughest roles of her career as the film is more about emotions and survival.

Chhapaak: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her hard work and talent. Starting from portraying Shantipriya in her debut film On Shanti Om to playing the strong role of Rani Padmavati in the film period drama film Padmavat, Deepika Padukone has always proved herself well on-screens. After enjoying a small break from her work, Deepika Padukone is back with her grace in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

For the film, Deepika Padukone stepped for the first time in the role of an acid attack survivor. Moreover, the hottie will also share the screens with Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey in the role of Laxmi’s husband. Recently, while giving an interview, the actor opened up about her character in the film and the difficulties she faced during shooting for the film.

Deepika revealed that playing the role of Malti (Laxmi) was one of the toughest roles of her career. She further spilt the beans saying apart from just portraying the character, it was about emotions and survival. She further said that she had to do a lot of hard work and homework to do justice with the role and fulfil the expectations of the director as well.

Apart from Chhappak, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama film 83. The film throws light on India victory in Cricket world cup of 1983. In the film, Deepika Padukone will portray the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife. Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the team in 1983 and Deepika will play of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Moreover, the film also features Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Zakir Hussain and Sahil Patil in supporting roles.

Not only in films, but Deepika Padukone is also known for her fashion statement and leaves no chance of giving major fashion goals with her stunning attires and breathtaking looks.

