Chhapaak The real story of Laxmi Agarwal the acid attack survivor is being played by Deepika Padukone as Malti opposite Vikrant Massey, the film is about the struggles an acid attack survivor faces after being attacked.

Chhapaak a Biopic Film based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal an acid attack survivor, Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Malti, character based on Laxmi opposite Vikrant Massey who is playing the role of social activist Amol, inspired by the character of Alok Dixit, husband of Laxmi. Deepika announced about the film on her social media handle and released her prosthetic look and announced about the releasing date of the film i.e. January 10, 2020. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. Deepika also said that this is the character that will always stay with her. Deepika took time with Laxmi t0 understand the character and be more like her, Laxmi praised Deepika for the research she did and how well she understood the character.

The team of Chhapaak summed up the shooting of the film on June 4, in a recent interview with PorterEdit, Deepika was asked about the feeling she had after the heavy prosthetics on her face, she answered that she felt like herself, it made her realise that the external look is a small, immaterial part of what you really are. She thinks that people were expecting her to be horrified or emotional or scared but she was completely fine with the way she looked and felt.

After Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in the sports drama film 83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. Deepika will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh who will play the role of Kapil Dev. The movie is to be released on April 10, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App