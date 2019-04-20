Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of her upcoming film Chhapaak in Delhi. However, the videos from the film sets that are circulating on social media are raising excitement for the film. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Deepika Padukone along with Fox Star Studios, the film will release on January 10, 2020.

Chhapaak: After delivering a power-packed performance in Padmaavat last year, Deepika Padukone is working tirelessly for Meghna Gulzar’s next Chhapaak in which she will play an acid attack survivor. Although the actor has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film in Delhi, new videos have appeared online from film sets that are sure to leave you excited for film release already.

In the first video that is going viral on social media, Deepika can be seen dressed as a school girl in a blue and white salwar kameez with white shoes, hair tied in a ponytail and a backpack. Looking at the video, it seems like the actor is enjoying a roadside snack with her friend. Another video that is circulating on social media features the actor dressed in a green suit and white dupatta wrapped around her head.

Speaking about the film, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal said at an event in Jaipur that she never thought a biopic would be made on her. Thanking Meghna Gulzar for making a film on her life, she expressed her excitement that Deepika will be playing her on the big screen. She added that Chhapaak will be a tight slap on the attacker who ruined her life and the society that looked at her like a criminal.

Earlier this year, Deepika unveiled her first look from the film and introduced herself as Malti. She said that it is one character that will stay with her forever. After the look was released, Deepika received wide acclaim from not just the audience but also celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez among many others.

Chhapaak will release next year on January 10, 2020. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan ‘s Taanaji: The Unsung Hero at the cinema screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More