Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for her next film Chhapaak in Delhi. Recently, the actor's kissing video with her costar Vikrant Massey is currently creating a buzz on social media. In the video, Deepika is dressed in a pink suit meanwhile Vikrant is dressed in a white outfit

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the most hardworking actors of the industry as the hottie leaves no single chance of creating a buzz with her talent and skill. Starting from her role of Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavat to her role of an acid attack survivor in her next, in a small time span, the actor has made her niche for herself in the hearts of her fans. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak in Delhi and is breaking the headlines every other day with her videos and photos from the sets of the film. Sometime back the actor was spotted taking an auto rickshaw ride with her costar Vikrant Massey and now the actor’s kissing scene with Vikrant has gone viral.

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey were caught shooting for a kissing scene on the edge of a terrace in a residential society. In the video, Deepika is dressed in a pink suit and is romancing with Vikrant who is dressed in a white shirt. These viral videos from the sets of the film are currently creating more curiosity among the fans to watch the film which will hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020.

Chhapaak is a biographical film based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film will also mark Deepika’s first project as a producer. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who last created a buzz in the industry with Alia Bhatt’s film Raazi. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massay, the film also features Ankit Bisht, Delzad Hiwale, Akash Dabas in supporting roles.

Reports reveal that Meghna Gulzar is very particular about her films and she normally doesn’t like revealing insights until the film releases. The director has currently increased the security of the sets as the number of leaks from the film has substantially increased.

