Chhapaak: After winning hearts with her versatile role in films like Padmavat, the actor is currently busy shooting for her next film Chhapaak. Recently, the actor was spotted taking an auto rickshaw ride in Delhi while shooting for the film. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar is produced by Leena Yadav in a collaboration with Fox Star Studios

Chhapaak: After buzzing the industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavat, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is all set to create a buzz in the industry with her upcoming film Chhapaak. Excited for her project, the actor announced about her next venture on social media, directed by Meghna Gulzar, who is best known for her films like Raazi. Not only this, reports suggest that Vikrant Massey will play opposite Bajirao Mastani actor in the film.

Talking about her last project, Deepika Padukone shared the screens with her husband Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, which created wonders at the box office and also garnered positive responses from the critics as well as the fans. After which her fans were really curious to know about her come back, which is successfully happening now. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her film in Delhi with her co-star Vikrant Massey. Recently, the actor with her co-star was spotted taking an auto rickshaw ride in the national capital while shooting for the film. Both of them stepped out from the rickshaws in characters of their film.

In the video, Vikrant was spotted with some luggage bags while Deepika carried a purse and was dressed in a green-red salwar suit. Earlier to this, the actor revealed her first look from the film in the role of Malti. After looking at the picture, it is said that only Deepika Padukone can carry these intense and deep looks with such innocence on her face. With a cute adorable smile, the actor conquered the hearts of many through her picture.

Talking about the film, it is based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who takes up the responsibility of stopping this crime in the country. Meanwhile, Vikrant plays the role of a Laxmi’s husband in the film. The film is produced by Leena Yadav in a collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The film will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

