Chhapaak: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Chhapaak and has recently completed the Delhi shoot schedule. Director of the film, Meghna Gulzar shared a picture of the entire cast and crew of the film and has announced wrap up of Delhi schedule.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone masters the talent of impressing fans with her versatile in her films. For quite some days Deepika Padukone with her costar Vikrant Massey was busy in the shoot of the film in Delhi. Earlier to this, many viral videos from the sets of the film created a big buzz around the film. After rigorous efforts and hard work, finally the team of Chhapaak have completed their Delhi schedule and recently, the filmmaker Meghna Gulzar shared a picture of the entire team of Chhapaak announcing the wrap of Delhi schedule.

In the picture, Deepika Padukone can be sported in Malti’s character with the entire cast and crew of the film including Vikrant Massey. Talking about the viral videos, when the team started shooting for the film, a series of photos and videos got leaked on the Internet, some taking rides in an auto rickshaw and a kissing scene of Deepika and Vikrant and many more.

Recently, the director of the film Meghna Gulzar is also planning to increase the security at the sets of the film as she is very particular about her film and doesn’t like to reveal the insights of the film earlier to its release. After creating a buzz with films like Raazi, the director is much excited about the film and takes extra care due to the sensitive theme of the film.

Chhapaak is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film will not only mark the collaboration of Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone for the first time and it will also mark as a debut for Deepika Padukone as a producer. The film will hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020, and will also feature Delzad Hiwale, Akash Dabas and Ankit Bisht in supporting roles. In the film, Vikrant will portray the role of Laxmi Agarwal’s husband.

