Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, who will be seen in the upcoming film Chhapaak, has wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Delhi. Returning from Delhi, Deepika got snapped at the airport and got her photos clicked with fans. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the best actors we have in the Bollywood industry at the moment. After delivering impressive performances in films like Cocktail, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela, Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, the actor will not only act but also produce her next film Chhapaak. Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is directed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar.

On April 18, Deepika made a glamorous appearance at Delhi airport and also obliged some of the fans with photographs. At the airport, the fashionista was seen pulling off a casual chic look in a black t-shirt with mom jeans and black boots. She rounded off her look with statement sunglasses, a black tote bag and a jacket. Interestingly, the latest reports suggest that Deepika has wrapped up the first schedule of the film today.

Earlier in the day, Deepika was spotted shooting in and about the city shooting with co-star Vikrant Massey. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the duo can be seen stepping out of an auto-rickshaw. Chhapaak marks the first time that Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space with Mirzapur fame Vikrant Massey.

Announcing the film Chhapaak, Deepika had earlier revealed that she will be playing Malti in the film and it is one character that will stay with her forever. She added that the film is slated for a theatrical release on January 10, 2020. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero at the box office. The first look of Deepika from the film not only garnered positive reviews from film critics but also celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and many more.

