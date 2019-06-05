Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak. Recently, Deepika and Meghna announced the wrap-up of the film and shared a group picture on social media. With adorable smiles and hands up in the air, the entire team looked super excited for the film which will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Chhapaak: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is best known for her outstanding skills and leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her innovative characters. Deepika is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film has been making headlines since the inception of the shoot and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens. In the film, Deepika will play the role of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal and will share the screens with Vikrant Massey.

Recently, the actor along with the director Meghna and Deepika announced the wrap up of the highly anticipated film Chhapaak. Moreover, she also shared a group picture of the entire team of the film and quoted the film to be among the most precious films of her career.

The first schedule of the film started in Delhi where many videos from the sets of the film featuring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey got viral on the Internet. Starting more rickshaw shoots to kissing scenes on the edge of the terrace, all these videos made rounds on the Internet, due to which the director of the film Meghna Gulzar ordered for more security at the sets of the film.

In an interview, Meghna revealed that she doesn’t like revealing the insights from the film, especially when the film has a sensitive genre. After wrapping up the schedule of Delhi, the second schedule was held in Mumbai. Moreover, with this film, Deepika Padukone has also entered the field of production.

In the film, Deepika will play the role of Malti (Laxmi Agarwal) and Vikrant Massey will play the role of Laxmi’s husband. In a small interview with Laxmi, she revealed that she feels very grateful as Deepika Padukone will portray her role. She revealed that in school she never got a medal and that time she never thought that a biopic will be made on her. The film will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App