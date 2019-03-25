It seems Deepika Padukone is all set to create a buzz in the industry with her next film Chhapaak. Just a few minutes ago, the hardworking actor shared her first look as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The shoot of the film will begin today in Delhi and it seems that the actor is much excited for Meghna Gulzar's film and will share the screens with Vikrant Messy.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of fulfilling the expectations of her fans. After sizzling the Internet with her hot photoshoot and pictures with her husband Ranveer Singh, she is all set to create a buzz in 2019 with her work. Sometime back, the actor announced about her next project which was based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s movie Chhapaak. From that time itself, her fans were eagerly waiting for her first look as everyone knew that Deepika would push all her limits in order to provide justice to her character Laxmi.

Finally, the makers unveiled the first look of Deepika and it is incredible. Her intense eyes in the picture prove that only Deepika can do such a role and express her hidden emotions so effortlessly. It seems that after a break of approximately a year after Padmaavat, Deepika is going to again hit back where she was and will prove her skills very well with this film.

After just watching the first look, there is no doubt upon that fact that Deepika is the best for this role. Recently in an Interview the director of the film Meghna Gulzar, who has won the award for Best Film in Filmfare for her film Raazi, quoted that initially before narrating the script to Deepika she was very confused whether Deepika would take up such kind of films or would she be interested in this kind of films as Deepika was looking up for a lighter film after three intense films. All her queries were sorted when Deepika agreed to the idea and took on the difficult character of Laxmi.

Here is @deepikapadukone 's FL as Acid Attack Survivor from the movie #Chhapaak She plays a character #Malti – Based on the true story of Acid Attack Survivor/Activist #LaxmiAgarwal Shooting starts today in Delhi.. #MeghnaGulzar directs.. pic.twitter.com/jQ1WmAWafK — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 25, 2019

Deepika’s character in the film Chhapaak is called Malti as per the tweet of trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The shoot of the film is scheduled to start today in Delhi and the film will mark debut in the field of production for Deepika. It will also feature Vikrant Massey opposite the hardworking actor, in the role of Laxmi’s husband.

Earlier to this as well, the director shared a sneak peek by sharing a picture of a yellow dupatta on the floor with a hole in the centre as if that particular area is burnt.

