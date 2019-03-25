Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone recent shared the first look as Malti from her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2019. The reports also revealed that the shoot of the film will begin today in Delhi. The film also features Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is one of the hardworking actors of the industry. After giving major couple goals with her husband Ranveer Singh and making glamorous appearances at the red carpet, Deepika Padukone has finally quenched the thirst of her fans with her first look from Chhapaak. The hardworking actor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share Chhapaak’s first look. It seems like Deepika is much excited for her film and also quoted in one of her interviews that after a long break of approximately a year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, she promises to give a come back with her power pack performance. In an Interview, the director of the film, Meghna Gulzar revealed that before discussing the script with Deepika Padukone, she was a little confused whether Deepika would take up such serious kind of films. Her confusion came to an end when Deepika agreed upon the project.

Before the film hits the silver screens, here is a list of 5 things that one must know about the film:

1– The film is directed by talented director Meghna Gulzar, who has rewarded the industry with hit films like Raazi, which has recently won the award for Best Film in Filmfare. Not only this, but the director has also helmed films like Dus Kahaniyaan and Talvar. It is anticipated that the film will cross the record of Raazi because of its interesting storyline and cast.

2- The preparations of the movie begun a month ago and the director of the film unveiled the first picture from the sets, a yellow dupatta with a stain of acid burn in the centre. Some hours ago, the makers of the film also announced the release date of the film which is January 10, 2020. It seems that just like Deepika’s husband Ranveer created a buzz in the starting 2019 with his film Gully Boy, Deepika will steal attention with her movie Chhapaak in 2020.

3- The most incredible part of the film was Deepika’s look for which her fans were damn excited. Just a few minutes ago. the lead actor of the film Deepika Padukone unveiled the first look as acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. After looking at the picture, it seems like Deepika best suits this character. The intensity in her eyes and the hidden emotions that she carries on her face so effortlessly very well proves that no other actor could have done the character. Deepika’s character in the film will be known as Malti.

4- For the first time, Deepika would be sharing screens with Vikrant Massey, who last appeared in the films like Half Girlfriend, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Dil Dhadakne Do. The reports reveal that Vikrant will depict the role of Laxmi Agarwal’s husband’s role in the film. The director of the film revealed in an Interview that she wanted to feature Vikrant since Raazi. After seeing his roles on screens, she said that there are some actors that you just want to work with.

5- Talking about the character, Laxmi Agarwal was attacked when she was just 15 years old. After the incident, she had to undergo many painful surgeries. After which she decided to help the other acid attack victims and started with many campaigns.

