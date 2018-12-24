Chhapaak first look: Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is back with another strong and powerful women-led film after Raazi. Titled as Chhapaak, the film stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles and is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film is expected to go on floors early next year.

After starting 2018 on a high note by delivering blockbuster film Padmaavat alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has finally revealed her next project i.e Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In the film, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space with Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey.

On Monday morning, December 24, the leading lady took to her official social media handles to share the first glimpse of the film. Picturised against the background of a splash, the poster reads ‘A story of Trauma and Triumph and the unquashable human spirit’. The quote mentioned in the poster comes across as strong as Laxmi Agarwal’s real-life story of bravery and courage.

Have a look at the poster shared by Deepika Padukone here-

Speaking about the story behind finalising the title of the film, Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar in an interview with an entertainment portal said that she was initially confused between two titles, i.e Gandhak and Chhapaak. While Gandhak is used to refer to Sulphuric acid, the word Chhapaak resonated with everyone as it immediately conveys that the film is about acid violence.

On finalising Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika Padukone in the film, Meghna Gulzar stated that she wanted to work with him ever since she saw his performance in A Death in the Gunj. In the film, Vikrant will play the role of an Indian boy who decides to make a shift from his professional world to acting and eventually start a campaign against acid violence. It was during this time that he met Laxmi. Chhapaak is expected to go on floors early next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More