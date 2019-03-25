Chhapaak first look: From Shanti in Om Shanti Om, Veronica in Cocktail and Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been the epitome of beauty and grace. With her latest release Chhapaak, Deepika is going to spread the word of inner beauty, resilience and strength. After creating a lot of buzz with the announcement of Chhapaak, a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, Deepika has revealed her first look from the film and it is unlike any of her previous characters.
With sparkling eyes and a bright smile on her face, Deepika Padukone truly looks the mirror image of brave-heart Laxmi Aggarwal. Sharing the look on her official Instagram account, the actor introduced her character as Malti and said that it is one character that will stay with her forever. She also announced that the film will hit the theatrical screens on January 10, 2020.
Ever since the first look of Deepika as Malti is out, fans cannot stop praising her looks on Twitter. One of the users has said that nobody can portray fragitily and grit in Bollywood better than Deepika Padukone. Another Twitter user commented that the first look of Deepika as Malti gave her goosebumps.
Take a look at how Twitterati are reacting to the first look of Chhapaak:
Along with Twitterati, Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao among many others praised Deepika’s look from Chhapaak. Earlier this week, a photo has also been shared by the team of Chhapaak in which the cast and crew could be seen going through the script.
Helmed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Deepika Padukone along with Fox Star Studios, Chhapaak is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. In the film, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey, who has recently delivered a powerful performance in Mirzapur. At the box office, Chhapaak will clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior.
