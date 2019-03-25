Chhapaak first look: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has got under the skin of an acid attack survivor for her next film Chhapaak. The first look of the film is out today and Twitterati cannot stop praising her first look. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and will hit the theatrical screens on January 10, 2019.

Chhapaak first look: From Shanti in Om Shanti Om, Veronica in Cocktail and Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been the epitome of beauty and grace. With her latest release Chhapaak, Deepika is going to spread the word of inner beauty, resilience and strength. After creating a lot of buzz with the announcement of Chhapaak, a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, Deepika has revealed her first look from the film and it is unlike any of her previous characters.

With sparkling eyes and a bright smile on her face, Deepika Padukone truly looks the mirror image of brave-heart Laxmi Aggarwal. Sharing the look on her official Instagram account, the actor introduced her character as Malti and said that it is one character that will stay with her forever. She also announced that the film will hit the theatrical screens on January 10, 2020.

Ever since the first look of Deepika as Malti is out, fans cannot stop praising her looks on Twitter. One of the users has said that nobody can portray fragitily and grit in Bollywood better than Deepika Padukone. Another Twitter user commented that the first look of Deepika as Malti gave her goosebumps.

Take a look at how Twitterati are reacting to the first look of Chhapaak:

This is POWERFUL. Her eyes projects both lingering sadness and undying hope.

As I said earlier too nobody portrays both fragility and steely grit with mere eyes the way Deepika does among her contemporaries.

Prosthetic artist deserves highest applause,come thru team #Chhapaak .. pic.twitter.com/40k9SqBAuq — Filmy KEEDA 🙂 (@manishtamancha) March 25, 2019

First look of @deepikapadukone as #Malti in #Chhapaak – INCREDIBLE! This movie celebrates the undying human spirit that doesn’t give up despite adversities at every step. Scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. Goosebumps! @meghnagulzar @leenayadav @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/Dnn3DHhKat — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) March 24, 2019

W-O-W! The first look of #Chhapaak is incredible and has gotten us even more excited!👏🏽❤🙌🏽 We love you, @deepikapadukone😘 pic.twitter.com/UcfaMJApr2 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) March 24, 2019

It is not a cakewalk for sure.. Its a courage to do choose such roles at highest point of career… @deepikapadukone you are a brave heart and salute to you for doing this.. Proud of you always! ❤👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 @meghnagulzar Great! #Chhapaak pic.twitter.com/bZxv1OJcDx — Neelima Kulkarni (@starneelima) March 25, 2019

Deepika’s look for #Chhapaak is so powerful, it radiates through the picture… literally — 🖤 (@nxdhxs) March 24, 2019

The coming together of @deepikapadukone & @meghnagulzar makes #Chhapaak a film to watch out for! A subject that calls for a debate & a story that needs to be told! pic.twitter.com/1RGFdsdosa — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) March 25, 2019

How those eyes reflect strength surpassing grief.

I bow down to every woman who has been a victim of Acid Attack.

They can never crush your spirit. @deepikapadukone#Chhapaak #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/q6JJ1K1uSd — Jasleen (@Jasleenkour__) March 25, 2019

#Chhapaak First look is OUTSTANDING . Film to release on 10th January 2020. pic.twitter.com/PPXkCjGWnQ — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 25, 2019

Wow. This looks closer to reality. The aesthetics have done an amazing job! All the best for #Chhapaak! https://t.co/0kKXDeHrYQ — Sara Naveed (@SaraNaveed) March 25, 2019

Along with Twitterati, Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao among many others praised Deepika’s look from Chhapaak. Earlier this week, a photo has also been shared by the team of Chhapaak in which the cast and crew could be seen going through the script.

Helmed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar and bankrolled by Deepika Padukone along with Fox Star Studios, Chhapaak is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. In the film, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey, who has recently delivered a powerful performance in Mirzapur. At the box office, Chhapaak will clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

