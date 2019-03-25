Chhapaak first look: Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram profile to share the first look of her most anticipated movie Chhapaak, which is to release in the upcoming year. Many Bollywood celebrities praised the diva for her phenomenal courage to work for such a storyline. The Protagonist named as Malti, who faced horrible acid attack, which caused her multiple facial surgeries. Watch the celeb reactions inside.

Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone who was presently working for her upcoming film, recently took to her Instagram profile to share the first look of her film. It is to let you all know, that the motion picture is based upon a real-life story of an acid attack survivor, titled Chhapaak. The actor looks identical to Laxmi Agarwal, upon whom the film is been based. The protagonist named as Malti and the character will be remarkable forever in Deepika’s life, as captioned in the official account. It is hard to recognise Deepika in such a challenging role, as we adapted watching the Padmaavat actor in a regal look. The first glimpse of the movie came up with its release date that is scheduled on January 10, 2020. The much-anticipated movie has already created a buzz among film buffs.

Many Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Armaan Malik, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra expressed their excitement through their comments. Every actor has been seen showing the best of their reactions through their writings. Have a look, how famous celebrities shown their eagerness towards the film.

When Kalank actor Varun Dhawan revealed his impatience towards watching the movie, Rajkummar Rao showed his electrified feelings to meet Malti on the upcoming year. The Meghna Gulzar’s directorial film Chhapaak is based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will star Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika. This movie will also venture Deepika as a producer. Talking much about the roles, Balika Vadhu fame Vikrant Messey will be seen opposite to Deepika, essaying the role of Laxmi’s former partner, Alok Dixit. Vikrant has worked in several films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Half Girlfriend and in many other web series like Mirzapur, Made in Heaven and is currently being seen in web series Broken But Beautiful.

Deepika is been seen in a whole different look in the film because of the several facial reconstruction surgeries of the character. The film will revolve around Laxmi’s struggles when she been attacked by a man who had proposed her for marriage.

Fan’s are waiting eagerly to watch the treasure of the movie.

