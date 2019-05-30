Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be next seen in Chhapaak, cried on the first day of the shoot of the film as she got extremely emotional after the first shot.

Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone, who has been ruling the Bollywood industry for a very long time now, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak. After several impressive photos and looks of Deepika Padukone from Chhapaak, a source revealed that Deepika, who is known for getting into the skin of every character she plays on-screen, got extremely emotional on the first day of the shoot and started crying after she gave her first short and was in an intense conversation with the director. Deepika Padukone has been closely attached to this film which is a biopic on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

However, after her emotional outbreak, she soon started shooting as she is very professional when it comes to her work. Chhapaak is based on the motivating and inspiring journey of acid attack victim and survivor Laxmi Agarwal and how she faces all the obstacles in her life.

Chhapaak is being helmed by critically acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Chhapaak is being backed by Fox Star Studios and KA Productions. It is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies and is slated to hit the silver screen on January 10, next year in 2020.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Padmaavat which was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018 and entered the Rs 300 crore club as well. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was highly applauded for her pathbreaking performance in the movie.

Deepika Padukone tied the knot with her longtime beau and Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh in Laka Como Italy last year. Deepika Padukone’s latest look at Cannes 2019 was highly loved by all. She rocked the red carpet look at Cannes 2019.

