Chhapaak: Director Meghna Gulzar is currently much excited for her upcoming film Chhapaak which features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. Recently, in an interview, the filmmaker revealed about Deepika's journey in the film.

Chhapaak: Chhapaak is among the most anticipated film which features Deepika Padukone in the role of an acid attack survivor. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. Since the inception of the shoot, the film is making the headlines due to the sensitive genre and the association of Deepika Padukone in the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak is not just a film based on a true incident, it indeed is a reflection of the situation of acid attack violence in India.

After conducting the shoots in Delhi and Mumbai, two days back, the shoot of the film wrapped up and Meghna along with Deepika announced about the wrap with a group picture of the entire cast on social media. Recently, in an interview, Meghna Gulzar revealed about Deepika Padukone’s journey in the film. She revealed that the basic plot behind the film was never to give the face of Laxmi to Deepika but it actually was to make the star’s face look at like an acid attack survivor.

Meghna also revealed that for a long time she was working with prosthetic designer Clover Wootokin discussing Deepika’s look in the film. She revealed that for her the wrap of the film was the most emotional part as everyone in the film treated the film like their own. She further added upon saying that Deepika’s character will always remain close to her heart.

Meghna also said that Malti’s presence on the screen will be reflected by Deepika’s innocent eyes and the rest will be well portrayed by her face through prosthetics. Chhapaak is not just a film based on the life of an acid attack survivor, the main idea is to cover the story from a larger perspective and the change in the society will only be there after awareness and acceptance.

In the film, Vikrant Massey will play the role of Laxmi’s Aggarwal’s husband. Earlier, Rajkummar Rao was chosen for the role but due to the actor’s busy schedule, Vikrant was finalised to share the screens with Deepika Padukone.

And we wrapped #Chhapaak

Malti… Amol… I will carry you with me. 💜

Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film!@deepikapadukone @masseysahib pic.twitter.com/IsqYCZZnxT — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) June 6, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App