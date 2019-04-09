Chhapaak movie: Bajirao Mastani star Deepika Padukone is shooting for her upcoming project Chhapaak in New Delhi. The actor looks unrecognizable in her latest avatar. Deepika Padukone will play the role of Malti and the movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

Chhapaak movie: The versatile actor Deepika Padukone who can nail any role whether it be Mastani or queen Padmavati or now Malti is leaving no stone unturned in narrating the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. While we don’t know much details about the film Deepika is surely nailing the role of Malti as she is seen shooting in the lanes of Delhi.

Recently, a few photos and videos emerged from the shoot where few photographers caught the glimpse of Deepika shooting in a busy street market of the city, wearing a yellow-white salwar kameez with a colorful bag in hand, Deepika Padukone looks unrecognizable as Malti!

Take a look at the video here:

A few days back Deepika Padukone had shared the first poster of the movie Chhapaak. She had shared the poster with the caption A character that will stay with me forever #malti. The poster in a short pan of time had crossed million of likes and the commenstsection was brimming with compliments for her new look.

Chhapaak is a Meghna Gulzar directorial and marks as Deepika Padukone’s project as a producer and will be co producing the film under the banner Ka Productions. The movie stars Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone in lead roles and will be released aworlwide on January 10,2020.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Chhapaak movie and has no such other commitments. Some of the other movies are- Cocktail, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Padmaavat, Piku, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and many other movies.

