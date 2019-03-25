Chhapaak release date: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is slated to release worldwide on January 10, 2020. The movie is set to clash with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, yesterday the makers took to their official Instagram handle to share the release date of both their movie Tanhaji and Bhuj the pride of India.

Chhapaak release date: One of the much-awaited movies of the year Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone in the lead has finally got a release date! Clashing with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer- Tanhaji- The Unsung warrior on January 10, 2020. Yesterday the makers of the movie Tanjaji- T series took to their official Twitter handle to share the news of their upcoming movie, even biz analyst and Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh took to his official handle to share the release date of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer. The movie will be releasing next year on January 10, 2020.

Earlier this morning Deepika Padukone shared the first poster from her upcoming movie Chhapaak which will also star Mirzapur star, Vikrant Massey. She has captioned her post as shoot begins today, to release on January 10th, 2020 and even shared a bit about her character Malti. In the poster, Deepika Padukone looks unrecognizable donning a blue suit. Take a look at the poster yourself!

Probably for the very first time in their film careers Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone will be pitted against each other. Both movies have a different and very unique storyline. Chhapaak is based on acid attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal and whereas Tanhaji is based on the life of the 17th century Maharashtrian military leader.

Start the 2020 new year with me, as Tanhaji releases on Jan 10. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2019

What’s more interesting about the box office clash is that Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be seen n screen after nine years together in Tanhaji- The Unsung warrior! The duo was last seen in Toonpur Ka Superhero in 2010 which was a fail at the box office. The makers of the movie have postponed its release date from November 22, 2020, to January 10, 2020, so it is a bit unlikely that it will be moved again

Ajay Devgn’s #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior gets a new release date: 10 Jan 2020… Directed by Om Raut… Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADFL and Bhushan Kumar’s TSeries. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/WE7aSGa6FQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently focussed on her movie Chhapaak whereas Ajay Devgn has many movies lined up from De De Pyaar De to Bhuj The Pride Of India.

Release date finalized… #BhujThePrideOfIndia to release on 14 Aug 2020… Stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk… Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. #IndependenceDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/2PKShMFTdX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2019

