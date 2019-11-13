Chhapaak trailer: It seems like the wait for the trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is almost over. Helmed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar, the movie is slated for a release on January 10, 2020.

Chhapaak trailer: If there is one actress who does not shy from picking complex and challenging roles on the silver screens, it is Deepika Padukone. Be it Veronica in Cocktail, Meena in Chennai Express on Rani Padmavati in her last release Padmaavat, the superstar has time and again proved her mettle to slip under the skin of a character. After Padmaavat, Deepika is all set to play an acid attack survivor named Malti in her next film Chhapaak, which seeks inspiration from real-life hero Laxmi Agarwal.

Fans , as well as, industry insiders have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens in the month of January. But, the wait seems too long. Fret not, going by the latest reports, the makers of the film are planning to release the trailer in the first week of December itself. Considering the first look of the film received such an overwhelming response, the expectations from Chhapaak’s trailer are sky-rocketing.

In an earlier interview, Deepika had called Chhapaak her toughest and most challenging role to date. She had opened up about how she used to think Sanjay Leela Bhansali films were the toughest but it all changed after doing Chhapaak. Deepika revealed that getting the prosthetics done for 3 hours and then taking it off, which would again require 1 hour, made her feel those burns.

Scheduled to hit the silver screens next year on January 10, 2020, Chhapaak is also Deepika Padukone’s first production venture. Along with Deepika, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Meanwhile, the film has been helmed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. After Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh and Mahabharat.

