Chhapaak: Vikrant Massey the lead character in Meghna Gulzar's directorial movie Chhapaak revealed his experience working with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. He said that he is excited as well as nervous at the same time sharing screen with the Padmaavat actor. Massey had put on 8 kgs to get into the character and has to put up more weight by consuming sweets and saturated fats to junk food. Fans are waiting eagerly to watch the two most talented actors working together in the film.

Chhapaak: The most talented actor cum dancer Vikrant Massey who began his Bollywood career with film Lootera, soared new heights of success. Presently, working in Meghna Gulzar’s mega project Chhapaak, he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. The film which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal will show Vikrant as a social activist and Laxmi’s live-in partner Alok Dixit. In an interview, Vikrant said that Alok has been working with the acid attack survivors for a while now and has witnessed the whole struggle of Laxmi.

Alok is a journalist turned social activist who held a campaign against acid violence. He also works hand in hand with government, donors, media, NGOs, celebrities and students to help acid survivors rebuild their lives and to prevent further attack. A few days back, Deepika took to her Instagram Profile to share the first look of the film, and since then fans are waiting impatiently to watch the trailer of the movie.

Sharing the experience working with a workaholic like Deepika Padukone, Vikrant revealed that, working with a personality like her is a huge responsibility for him. He is excited as well as nervous at the same time. Vikrant confessed that he had to put on 8 kgs to get into the character and he has to put up more weight by consuming sweets and saturated fats to junk food.

In an interview, the talented director Meghna Gulzar unveiled that she wanted to work with Vikrant ever since she watched A Death In The Gunj. Meghna said that she is fortunate to work with an actor who is a suitable character in her film. Adding more to it, the director said that Deepika is also excited to have Vikrant as her co-actor.

Talking about the character, Laxmi Agarwal was attacked when she was just 15 years old. After the incident, she had to undergo many painful surgeries. After which she decided to help the other acid attack victims and started with many campaigns. The film will revolve around Laxmi’s struggles when she been attacked by a man who had proposed her for marriage. Fan’s are waiting eagerly to watch the teaser of the movie. The film is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

