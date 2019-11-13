Chhapaak vs Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior: From star cast to the storyline to its trailer release, which movie will bag more attention from the audience? Scroll down for more details

Chhapaak vs Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior: Deepika Padukone or Ajay Devgn, who would win at the box office?

Chhapaak vs Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior: From having incredible actors- Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn presenting the movie to great storylines, both the films are expected to be grand but the question is who would audience choose? A real-life story on an acid attack survivor or a historical period drama based on a warrior Tanhaji during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, well, don’t worry we are here to help you out with the exact question.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey in lead roles, the movie as stated above focusses on Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, and produced by Fox Star Studios, marks as the first project of Deepika Padukone as a producer. The actress will play the role of Malti and showcase hardships of what an Acid attack survivor has to go through to live in this world.

Whereas Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is a biographical period drama starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in lead roles. The story is about the warrior Tanhaji, whose name hasn’t been heard by many but holds greater significance in Indian history as the military leader of the Maratha Empire. This movie also is the 100th film of Ajay Devgn’s career! Both movies have a unique storyline, where one is about an acid attack survivor the other is about the history and these two movies will be clashing on January 10, 2020. It is just a matter of time when we would get to know who the audience prefers more.

See posters:

The trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior date was announced yesterday, it will be releasing next week on Tuesday- November 19 whereas the date for Chhapaak trailer hast been released, but as per the latest reports, it will be out by the first week of December.

