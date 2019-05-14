Television actor Chhavi Mittal, who is best known for dazzling well on-screens, delivered a baby boy some hours back. Chhavi is married to director Mohit Hussein and also has a six-year-old daughter. The duo has also named their baby, Arham Hussein. Recently, the actor shared the picture of herself holding the hands of Arham. The actor thanked her fans for their wishes and also shared that soon she will be sharing her son’s birth story.

Some years back, Chhavi commenced with a digital company Shitty with her husband and throughout her pregnancy period, the actor shot rigorously for various videos for the channel. Moreover, she also continued to share the tales from her pregnancy. Starting from yoga, diet to her workout routines, the actor kept on sharing her updates with her fans.

Moreover, the actor also shared her concerns about entering her 10th month of pregnancy. On Mothers day, the actor shared a post about the worries of her 10th month.

In a post, Chhavi also revealed how her small 6-year-old daughter organised a baby shower for her. In order to make Chhavi’s day special, she invited her few friends of the same age-group to decorate the house and also made personalised cards hor Chhavi.

On the eve of my baby coming, there's a thought I'm getting. I didn't wear too many specifically maternity clothes, but out of the ones I did wear, there's this one dress that's been my favourite. And I would love it if one of you pregnant ladies wears it and feels as gorgeous as I did wearing it! All you need to do is, follow this gorgeous brand @themommy.collective and guess how many inches is the size of my bump now! 😋 The winner will be announced on @themommy.collective 's page on MOTHER'S DAY! And then the dress will be sent to her! I'm really excited for this 😍 so guess away! #contest _________________________ #pregnancywear #maternity #maternitywear #maternityclothes #chhavimittal #pregnantmothers #pregnantmom

Talking about Chhavi’s professional career, the actor first appeared in Teen Bahuraaniyan and since then the actor left no stone unturned to portray versatile roles in various TV shows. Post to which, the actor appeared in television series Tumhari Disha which was produced by Filmfarm in 2004. In the show, the actor appeared in a female lead and created a big buzz with her phenomenal acting skills and talent.

Post to this, the actor then appeared in a series of Tv shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Naaginn, Ek Chutki Aasman, Viraasat and Krishnadasi in 2016. The talented actor also extended her talented hands on big screens as well, by appearing in films like Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi and Kaisey Kahein.

Yesterday, a new episode of SIT released on YouTube, which is about nesting. After I watched the episode on the edit, my first reaction (like any other ordinary woman) was, "Gosh I look big!" And sure enough, for all those asking me this question, YES GUYS, I'M READY TO POP ANY DAY! Officially entering the 40th week today, I'm round as a birthing ball, uncomfortable as a squashed potato, under-slept like a night watchman, forever hungry as if fasting, and last but not the least .. forgetful like a baby and clumsy like a penguin! But trust me, the attention that a clumsy, huge pregnant mother gets (and deserves) is no mean feat! We're shooting for SIT's upcoming Web-Series BIN BULAYE MEHMAAN-S3, and when I'm on sets, I just have to go stand somewhere and start to bring my butt down, and miraculously a chair is shoved underneath by someone or the other! I enter a room, and 4 people get up to offer me a seat! But the most overwhelming are the comments that I received on yesterday's video 'The Nesting'. 90% of comments wished me a safe delivery. Guys I truly want to thank each one of you for making this journey so beautiful for me. Not saying this is my last blog before I pop… But then.. who knows! 😉 #readytopop PC: Thanks @sachin113photographer For being patient on the day of this photoshoot!______________________________ #pregnantmom #pregnantmother #chhavimittal #attention #love #care #tlc #mom #momtobe #momtobeagain #actor #photoshoot #maternityphotos #maternitypictures #maternity

When I had this little one, little did I know that my whole life was going to change. Everything would have a whole new meaning. Vacation.. it used be a quiet beach, now it became a place full of life and hustle bustle so she would have fun.. Food.. it used to be something for satisfying hunger or the taste buds.. now it's purely something to give her nourishment.. Work.. it used to be being an actor 40 days a month.. but now it's a wholesome act of creating something in between the breaks I get from her… But most importantly .. Love.. it used to be something which was to be received.. but now it is something that is to be given, something that makes my heart melt and flow away at a smile or a tear… a feeling that takes control of my mind, body & soul. My darling daughter, I never KNEW love before you… And now there's going to be twice of that emotion! It scares me and overwhelms me at the same time… The responsibility that I've taken up, the way you depend on me for everything.. the way you call me and say.. "mama, I'm missing you, come home" #love Thank you @mohithussein for making me experience this phase, and thank you @sachin113photographer for forever sealing this moment _____________________________ #maternity #maternitypictures #maternityphotography #maternityphotoshoot #chhavimittal #

#pregnancy These 9 months are one heck of a journey… Does any other time in your life you feel happy to be kicked in the stomach? 😋 Or feel the simple joy of strong odors making you nauseous! Or what about the time when a simple action like sitting and getting up cannot be done without holding the stomach with one hand and the chair with the other? Fortunately, although the discomforts are many, there are also many perks of being pregnant (besides the obvious one, where you get rewarded with the cutest baby in the world at the end)! Hence, since so many of you inbox me asking me about the products I use, I'm couldn't help but share this little trimester box I received from @mummadotcom They have Monthly Boxes, Trimester Boxes & Limited Edition Gift Boxes curated basis symptoms of pregnancy like Morning Sickness, Stress, Stretch Marks, Skin Changes, Constipation, Pain & Swelling. Upon swiping left you'll see the products that are curated as per my symptoms: 1. Anti-blemish facial wash by Belli Beauty: Really gentle on the face 2. Bella B tummy honey butter: I swear by this product if you're looking to avoid stretch marks, or just soothe your tummy skin 3. Affirmation cards: What better way to stay positive throughout your pregnancy! 4. Mogra sachet: I keep this in my bag and each time I open my bag, the soft fragrance of mogra helps calm my senses 5. Bella B tummy to toes for gel: There's nothing better to cool tired feet 6. Mumma to be badge: I wish I had this when my bump was not showing! I'd wear it all the time 😜 7. Never lose your cherry lip balm: I think the name says it all So if you're pregnant or know someone who is, I can't think of a better gift. You could pamper yourself, or your pregnant friend with this customised box! These products are imported from US & Europe which are best sellers of pregnancy in the world, also some Indian products specially catering to pregnancy. Check them out @mummadotcom or www.mumma.com

