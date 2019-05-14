Chhavi Mittal with her husband Mohit Hussein welcomed a baby boy on Monday. The duo has also named their son, Arham Hussein. During her whole course of pregnancy, the actor also continued to shot for various videos for her digital company Shitty with her husband.

Television actor Chhavi Mittal, who is best known for dazzling well on-screens, delivered a baby boy some hours back. Chhavi is married to director Mohit Hussein and also has a six-year-old daughter. The duo has also named their baby, Arham Hussein. Recently, the actor shared the picture of herself holding the hands of Arham. The actor thanked her fans for their wishes and also shared that soon she will be sharing her son’s birth story.

Some years back, Chhavi commenced with a digital company Shitty with her husband and throughout her pregnancy period, the actor shot rigorously for various videos for the channel. Moreover, she also continued to share the tales from her pregnancy. Starting from yoga, diet to her workout routines, the actor kept on sharing her updates with her fans.

Moreover, the actor also shared her concerns about entering her 10th month of pregnancy. On Mothers day, the actor shared a post about the worries of her 10th month.

In a post, Chhavi also revealed how her small 6-year-old daughter organised a baby shower for her. In order to make Chhavi’s day special, she invited her few friends of the same age-group to decorate the house and also made personalised cards hor Chhavi.

Talking about Chhavi’s professional career, the actor first appeared in Teen Bahuraaniyan and since then the actor left no stone unturned to portray versatile roles in various TV shows. Post to which, the actor appeared in television series Tumhari Disha which was produced by Filmfarm in 2004. In the show, the actor appeared in a female lead and created a big buzz with her phenomenal acting skills and talent.

Post to this, the actor then appeared in a series of Tv shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Naaginn, Ek Chutki Aasman, Viraasat and Krishnadasi in 2016. The talented actor also extended her talented hands on big screens as well, by appearing in films like Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi and Kaisey Kahein.

