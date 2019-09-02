Chhichhore: The team Chhichhore is all set to take the audiences, back to their college memory lanes, In an interview, the star cast shared all the sneak peek moments and things which fascinates them being a 90s kid from orange juice to red wali and white wali pen they enjoyed every bit of it.

Chhichhore: Schools days are always one of the best days that one could ever cherish and its seems like filmmakers are getting the hit storyline from that, and as some filmmakers are busy in making films on serious issues while some cracking down the technique for hit scripts, so the best formula is to make films on friendship, college days etc.. like 3 Idiots was very much lauded by the audiences and director Nitesh Tiwari is doing the same with a twist in Chhichhore, the film revolves around the same friendship plot with new actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar.

In an interview given to a web portal, the star cast of Chhichhore shared sneak peek moments and there everyday Kick secret which made them give their best shot in the film. Sushant during an interview said, that he uses to listen to all the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar song as these songs helped him to feel and to be in the character. The actor also discusses the education pedagogy and its pattern and said the education pedagogy doesn’t know what to teach but a huge momentum of being educated and from a very elite and premier colleges.

Asked about the good part being an actor, Sushant said, mutual understanding, courage and composer. The actor also added that with this profession he gets a chance to play different characters and lives altogether. However other teammates like Shraddha Kapoor also shared his viewpoints of being in the acting profession, the actress said, it’s an art which helps us to break our own pattern and helps us to deal with the problems we face in everyday life.

However, Sushant in one of his earlier interview mentioned about emotional leakage of an actor to which he briefly explained and said that an actor shouldn’t be push too hard to be good, when we look at somebody, we understand few things but a million things we notice subconsciously, its handy and if we just feel it we will emotionally leakage, that’s a kind of liberating to him.

Whereas, Varun Sharma who played the character ‘Chucha’ in Fukery also shared some of his experiences and said that he clicked some of his pictures in 40’s look with all the makeup and showed it to his mother, her words change his course of thoughts when she said You Look Like Your Dad, Varun also shared a secret which gave all of them a Kick for every morning, that is nostalgic factor which tapped them back into those memories lanes.

While Tahir Raj Bhasin was very much fascinated about his character and said, on the sets, there was Orange Rasna which was very much loved by every 90s kid and same applies to him as well, Tahir also lauded director Nitesh Tiwari for his patience and style of work, in which the director shows the pictures of the location with a reference of his photo. However, Chhichhore team believes that the film will take the audiences into their college memory lanes.

On the professional front, Sushant Singh has lot many on his career plate and for 2019 and 2020 the actor will recreate his dhoni magic with the films like Chhichhore, Dil Bechara, Drive. Till now the actor has bagged awards like Best Male Debut for Kai Po Che, and Best Actor (Critics) for M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

