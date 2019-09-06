Chhichhore: Chhichhore is a roller coaster ride to the carefree college life, it is a must-watch film as it is all about college days and showcasing two phases of life where the divorced parents made effort to revive their teenage boy from the hospital bed.

Chhichhore: Chhichore received the mix reviews from the influencers and critics, but it has many factors that will convince you to watch the film. Where did you have all the fun of life? The answer to this question will remain the same that is college. So, don’t you want to go back to those carefree days? Don’t you want to feel the nostalgia?

Chhichhore has many elements that will make you fall in love with director Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is one of the biggest successful films of Hindi cinema till now and Nitesh Tiwari has now come up with college Drama. The director who is known for his social content films has tried a typical fictional college drama. But the fans of Nitesh Tiwari can show faith on the director as he lived up to the expectations of the audience.

Here are 5 reasons that will influence you to watch the film;

1. Star cast: The film has a fantastic star cast, especially Varun Sharma as Sexa done a commendable joke. He put perfect punch lines and one-liners to add humour into the film. Although Shraddha Kapoor fans will get disappointed as she did not get the relevant position in the film. Other Supporting actors also did a great job whether it is Pratiek Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Tahir everybody was fabulous in the film.

2. The film is all decent and delightful story after the busy and daily schedule people need some light films to relax and Chhichhore is a perfect thing for the weekend. After watching the film you won’t regret because the first half of the film is all fun and entertainment, also critics said that the film is little long and the last 45 minutes were not relevant but otherwise the fill is good and healing.

3. The film is a perfect blend of emotions, including tears, drama, love, romance, laugh, fun, entertainment, joy, sadness film has everything that you need. The film was compared with 3 idiots but the plot of the film is totally different just because the film is depicting college life, people are comparing it with 3 idiots.

4. The story of the film is interesting and different from mainstream college films, in the film a teenage boy Raghav committed suicide because of the pressure of competitive exams and then the divorced parents decide to go back to the college life and gave him the best experience of their life, that is the happiest part of their life. The college life is shown in the film, the emotional bonding, fight and everything was there.

5. The message of the film is very clear it is about how to deal with failure and whatever you have done in your life it is efforts that count. The film is a motivation to move forward and to keep trying till the end kind of attitude. The film shows two phases of life and the second phase of the films defines how parenting is so challenging, it also gives you a push to the parent-child relationship.

