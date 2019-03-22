Aamir Khan is all set to make a cameo appearance in director Nitesh Tiwari's next film Chhichhore. Nitesh and Aamir share a great bond with each other and together decided to work together for a special project after Dangal. The movie will hit the silver screens on August 30 and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of experimenting new roles on-screen. The versatile actor does not shy away in order to put different looks on-screen for his projects. In Ghajini, he was seen in different clothes and looks and in the film Ishq he did the role of an old man. Some months back in October, Chhichhore was making headlines as the first look of Sushant Singh Rajput from the film was revealed. Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s film in a cameo role. Talking about their professional front, Aamir and Nitesh share a great bond with each other and worked together last for the movie Dangal which released 2 years back. In the film, Aamir portrayed the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who takes up the responsibility of training his daughters Geeta and Babita, who later became one of the top wrestlers of the country.

The intellectual Jodi of Aamir Khan and Nitesh are again back and it is expected that they will again create a buzz in the industry as they wanted to work together in a special project after Dangal. When the director shared his idea of depicting a cameo, Aamir immediately agreed as he was very keen on performing a special role. The reports revealed that the shooting of the film has already begun and is currently focussing to shoot the part that features characters in middle-age. The shoot is likely to wrap up in the next 15 days, says the reports.

Not only this, but Sushant Singh Rajput also appeared in a cameo role in Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma’s PK, in which he played the role of Sarfraz Yousuf, who was a Pakistani resident. The comedy-drama film PK proved to be one of the highest grossing films of the year. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding the role of Aamir Khan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, the film will also feature Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Saharsh Shukla and Shraddha Kapoor and will hit the silver screens on August 30. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More