Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari recently showcased the trailer of his next film Chhichhore featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput to Dangal star Aamir Khan. Here is how Aamir Khan reacted after watching the trailer–

After delivering a blockbuster hit film in 2016, Dangal, it seems that Nitesh Tiwari is back with his next film Chhichhore with Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, both Nitish and Aamir Khan met at the Sabarban five-star hotel in Delhi and the filmmaker showcased the trailer of his film to Aamir Khan.

Tiwari shared that while showing the promotional cut of his film to the big star he was quite nervous. He was filled with the hopes that he would get an appreciation for his film Chhichhore. He mentioned that Aamir Khan always has brilliant inputs, he is having a great sense of the presentation of the film, audience interest, marketing and film making. That trust made him overwhelmed to invite him for the special screening. Other than Aamir, the screening of the trailer was done for the producer only.

As per reports, the trailer of the film will be out on August 4, and the movie is slated to hit the silver screens on August 30. The film is expecting to be a romantic comedy-drama starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is a multi starer and has multiple known faces on the poster like Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Siddharth Narayan, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, and Nalneesh Neel. After the great success of Super 30 the producer, Sajid Nadiadwala is expecting Chhichhore to be another box office hit.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next appear in the much-awaited film Lal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. As per reports, Aamir Khan had to wait for many years to acquire the rights for the remake of the film. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also expected to share the screens with Aamir Khan in the film.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Sahoo co-starring Bahubali fame Prabhas might be scheduled on the same dates. The actress is expecting two-consecutive hits on box-office.

