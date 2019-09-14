Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is counted among the most versatile actors of the Bollywood. From Kai Po Che to MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput has experimented on his content several times. Undoubtedly, he has amazed us with his choice of content.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is swinging high on the professional front after the success of his latest release Chichorre has revealed a list of 50 dreams on an Instagram post. From playing a cricket match left-handed to learning morse codes, Sushant has made interesting revelation about his unusual dreams.

In the photographs, he can be seen writing his 50 lists of dreams. Due to the massive popularity of Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. Soon after his post, he received a flood of compliments. Till this post has received a total fo 110, 807 likes In the caption, he has listed his number fo dreams. He had shared 6 photos where he has mentioned his 50 dreams.

Here are a few of the dreams that he wrote on the caption.

1. Learn how to Fly a Plane

2. Train for IronMan triathlon

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed

4. Learn Morse Code

5. Help kids learn about Space.

6. Play tennis with a Champion

7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up !

Check out other photos:

On work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be next sene in Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chabra. Based on The Fault in Stars written by John Green, Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the leading role. The music is given by maestro AR Rahman. Shooting of the film is currently aimed to be released in the early 2020.

The film seems to be unstoppable. The movie has earned on the first day of its release at the ticket windows. Nitesh Tiwari’s film collected Rs 7.50 crore. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, has shared Chhichhore’s box office collection on his Twitter account.

Recently, he took to his Twitter account, he wrote that Chhichhore has surpassed all expectations, estimations and calculations. Packs a fantastic.A total in Week 1. Fri 7.32 crore, Sat 12.25 crore, Sun 16.41 crore, Mon 8.10 crore, Tue 10.05 crore, Wed 7.20 crore, Thu 7.50 crore. Total: ₹ 68.83 crore.

