Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her upcoming film Chhichhore, it is going to be a comedy-drama film which is scheduled to release on September 6. She will be sharing the big screen with Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and the producer of the film is Sajid Nadiadwala.

In a promotional event of the film Chhichhore, Shraddha opened up about that she is afraid of the criticism of her school friends, who are not only her good friends but also her fashion police and she is very close with them.

She added that her school friends constantly remind her to put efforts into dressing up and she loves spending time with her school friends. Shraddha also said that she has a group where she sometimes send her photographs and these friends are the deadliest critics, they circle the not so good parts of her look and always remind her to dress up or put a little effort before going out.

Shraddha often forgets to take their suggestions and said that she just ties up her hair in a bun and wear glasses and walk out of her home and said she hates decking up, her makeup artists are also aware of this and they make the point to dress her up within just half an hour whenever she is decking up for work.

Shraddha’s last film, Saaho did not work in theatres and received negative remarks by critics. The film was released in three languages. Shraddha’s upcoming film will be Remo D’Souza’s StreetDancer 3D, the movie will be starring Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva. The movie will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

