Chhichhore avoids box office clash with Saaho, to release on September 6: After releasing the trailer of the movie a few minutes back, the makers have confirmed the news of changing the release date from August 30, 2019, to Septemeber 6,2019 to avoid box office clash with Saaho.

Chhichhore avoids box office clash with Saaho, to release on September 6: Earlier there were speculations about the change in the release date of Chhichhore after Saaho’s release date got pushed to August 30, 2019, due to technical glitches but now the makers of Chhichhore have confirmed the date at the end of the trailer. The movie is set to release a week later on September 6, 2019, and will be avoiding a clash with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrrer Saaho.

However, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture will be clashing with Vidyut Jammal’s Commando 3. Speculations are rife that Vidyut Jammal’s Commando 3 will be pushed to avoid box office clash with Chhichoore. If this does happen, it will benefit Chhichhore as it will be the single release of the weekend and will help in gaining profits.

The reason aside of avoiding a box office clash with Saaho is that both the movies- Saaho and Chhichhore star Shraddha Kapoor and she won’t be able to promote both the movies together. The romantic drama movie Chhichhore is an ode to college life, as the trailer of the movie released an hour back, the hashtag #Chhichhoretrailer has already started trending on twitter and has bagged a lot of attention from many stars and fans.

The movie is touted to be one of the biggest openers of this year as it focuses on friendship, love and even has many comical scenes which will surely put a smile on your faces. if you haven’t watched the trailer yet, you should! Check out the trailer here:

The trailer of the movie has already crossed 500k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments and praises for the trailer. Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Sharddha Kapoor, the movie will also star Varun Sharma, Parteik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Wolf Rajput, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Shukla, Tushar Pandey, and Nalnneesh Neel.

