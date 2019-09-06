Chhichhore box office collection day 1, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput film Chhichhore Day 1 Box Office Collection, Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 1, Chhichhore Movie box office collection, Chhichhore Day 1 Collection: After conquering hearts performing action sequences in Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is back on-screens with another comedy-drama Chhichhore with costar Sushant Singh Rajput. The film has released today and it will be interesting to see whether Shraddha Kapoor lives up to the expectations of her fans.

Chhichhore box office collection day 1: Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput are all set for the release of their film–Chhichhore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the comedy-drama film has released today and is all set to entertain the audience with its interesting storyline and star cast. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on August 30 but in order to give a solo release to Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho, Nitesh shifted the date to September 6.

Talking about the story, the film is based on the life of seven friends during their college days to middle-age. The trailer of the film has received a decent response and it seems that further, the entertaining songs will add more to the excitement level of the eagerly waiting fans. It is expected that the film will earn Rs 8-10 crores on its first day.

Chhichhore is produced on the budget of Rs 50 crore and is releasing in 1000-1500 screens in India. Reports reveal that Chhichhore received a lowest in advance booking section among all the major releases in the year 2019. As per the analysis of the various trade pundits and critics, it is said that overall, Chhichhore can earn Rs 150 crore and will surely enter Rs 100 crore club. Overall, everything depends on the content of the film and the word of mouth.

Watch Chhichhore Movie trailer here –

Overall, the expectation level from the film is high as Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput will collaborate for the first time. Moreover, the film is based on college life so it is expected to serve all age groups in their target audience which might benefit the makers in terms of collection.

Further, the film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his hit film Dangal. Apart from Shraddha and Varun, the film also features Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, Nalneesh Neel, Tahir Raj Bhasin in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App