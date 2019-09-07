Chhichhore box office collection day 1: Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla is expected to earn Rs 6-7 crore on Day 1. The film released on September 6 at the cinema screens.

As Shraddha Kapoor’s film Saaho continues to shatter records at the box office, her next release Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput is also on the right track. Directed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Chhichhore is the story of seven college friends and how an unfortunate incident brings them together after several years.

Supported by a strong supporting star cast including Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Chhichhore has opened with positive reviews from film critics and audience alike. With a favorable buzz around the film, it is expected that the film will earn Rs 6-7 crore on its opening day followed by a good jump on Saturday.

The latest report by Box Office India suggests that Chhichhore will earn Rs 6.75-7 crore on Day 1. After a dull response during morning shows, Chhichhore picked up pace in the evening. It is expected that the growth of Chhichhore will be similar to Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release Kedarnath. Owing to Chhichhore’s release, Saaho has reportedly witnessed a 45% dip in its collection. The Hindi version of the film has earned around Rs 3.50 crore this Friday and it is likely to mirror the business of hit Hindi films like Super 30, Total Dhamaal and Kesari.

NewsX has given Chhichhore 3 stars stating that the film guarantees a good time. The film has its heart in the right place but lacks emotional depth. One can also find elements of inspirational input from previous films like Student of the year and 3 idiots.

Also Read: Chhichhore movie review: Fikar not, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer guarantees a good time

After Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput has films like Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi and Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in his kitty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App