Chhichhore box office collection day 10: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore is on its way to enter Rs 100 crore club in its 3rd weekend. In its 2nd weekend, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 94.06 crore.

Chhichhore box office collection day 10: A story of 7 college friends and their reunion after several years due to an unfortunate incident, Chhichhore has managed to take the audiences on a trip to their college days and it garnering praises for all the right reasons. Coupled with positive reviews from the film critics and audiences alike, Chhichhore is in no mood to stop anytime soon at the ticket counters. Looking at the growth of the film, it seems like Chhichhore will soon march into the Rs 100 crore club.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the latest trade estimates of the film on Twitter account. Earning Rs 68.83 crore in the first week and Rs 25.23 crore in its second week, Chhichhore has earned a total collection of Rs 94.06 crore. In the second week, the film earned Rs 5.34 on Friday, Rs 9.42 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.47 crore on Sunday. He has also predicted Chhichhore can challenge Sushant Singh Rajput’s previous release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’s lifetime biz.

Chhichhore is performing well despite a strong competition posed by Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl. The film trade analyst also revealed that Dream Girl has collected a total collection of Rs 44.57 crore. Interestingly, the film is trending better than 2018’s hit releases Raazi, Stree and Uri.

#Chhichhore refuses to slow down… Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: ₹ 94.06 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

#Chhichhore biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 25.23 cr

Total: ₹ 94.06 cr

⭐️ #Chhichhore has the potential to challenge *lifetime biz* of #MSDhoni: #TheUntoldStory [#SushantSinghRajput’s highest grossing film] in coming days.#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty. Tushar Pandey and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Chhichhore is on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of 2019. Directed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Chhichhore released on September 6, 2019, at the cinema screens.

After the success of Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in the film Dil Bechara co-starring newbie Sanjana Sanghi and Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who also recently seen in Saaho alongside Prabhas, has upcoming projects like Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff.

