Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest movie Chhichhore has crossed the glorious Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in 12 days.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore, which opened to Rs 7 crore, has now crossed the Rs 100 crore club by minting Rs 102.19 crore in 12 days of its release. With this, Chhichhore becomes one of the biggest hits of 2019 so far.

The movie opened to positive reviews by film critics as well as the audience and the performance of the actors is being highly appreciated. Despite other releases such as Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl, Chhichhore has refused to slow down at the box office.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles, Chhichhore is a comedy movie based on the hostel life in engineering colleges with a strong message about students dealing with too much pressure for exams.

#Chhichhore is 💯 Not Out… Solid trending – despite a strong opponent – increases its chances of sustaining at the BO till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: ₹ 102.19 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2019

Chhichhore has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari who is best known for directing the blockbuster movie Dangal starring Aamir Khan. The comedy-drama has been backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty in prominent roles. The movie was released on September 6 this year and opened to great reviews. It is a both critically and commercially successful movie with a strong message.

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in 12 days and is also one of the biggest hits by Sushant Singh Rajput. With films like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor and Prasthanam releasing this week, it will be interesting to see if Chhichhore will still continue to shine at the box office.

Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara which has been inspired by Hollywood blockbuster movie The Fault In Our Stars.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was previously seen in Prabhas’s Saaho as well, will be next seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer.

