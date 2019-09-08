Chhichhore box office collection day 2: After action sequences in Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor appeared in the social-comedy film Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput. As per Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 19.57 crore in two days.

Chhichhore box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput are currently on cloud 9 as their recently released film Chhichhore is performing well at the box office. As per the recent tweet of film critic Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 7.32 crore on its first day and Rs 12.25 crore on its second day. Total, the film has till now earned Rs 19.57 crore. It seems that the word of mouth of the film is getting converted into the enhancing footfalls for the film.

It is also expected that the collection may enhance the first Sunday collections and might reach Rs 35 crore in total. Further, Taran Adarsh also quoted that Chiichhore performed better on its first day as compared with other Sushant Singh Rajput films like Kedarnath and Shuddh Desi Romance.

Talking about the film, it narrates the story of seven friends from their college life to middle age. Starting from featuring small pranks on freshers to crazy stories at the hostel rooms, Chhichhore is a perfect flick for all the chhichhores out there especially youngsters or college students. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2… Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers… Expect further growth on Day 3… Eyes ₹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend… Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2019

In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput plays the role of Anni, who is a shy person and prefers not to face girls. Anni belongs to a group of friends that enjoys their college life to the fullest and later all of them gets separated after college and all the friends meet when one of their friend meets with an accident.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also features Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Prateik Babbar in supporting roles. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next appear in the third instalment of Baaghi with Bollywood action king Tiger Shroff.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App