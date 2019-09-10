Chhichhore box office collection day 4: Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Sharma is trending well at the box office. On its 4th day at the box office, Chhichhore has earned a total collection of Rs 44.08 crore.

Chhichhore box office collection day 4: After a long time, Indian audiences have been treated to a college drama that resonates with them and represents characters that they might have met in college life. After all, everyone knows a Mummy, Sexa or Acid in their hostel life. Owing to this relatability and high entertainment quotient, Chhichhore is being praised by the film critics, industry insiders and the audience alike.

Be it Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor or Varun Sharma, audiences have been able to resonate with their characters on-screen, showering them with appreciation. In its first 4 days at the box office, Chhichhore has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 44.08 crore. On its 4th day itself, Chhichhore collected Rs 8.10 crore, which figuratively higher than its first day collections, i.e Rs 7.32 crore.

Chhichhore recorded an impressive growth on Saturday and Sunday by earning Rs 12.25 crore and Rs 16.41 crore respectively. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office update on his Twitter account. Earlier, Taran had also revealed that Chhichhore has opened well in international markets earning a total collection of Rs 10.39 crore including key areas like USA+ Canada, UAE+ GCC, UK, Australia and rest of the world.

#Chhichhore is rocking… Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays… A rarity in today’s times… Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic… Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.08 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

Overwhelmed by the response, Varun Sharma has shared a video on his Instagram account re-creating his famous dialogue Bunty. Speaking about the success of the film, Varun recently told NewsX in an exclusive interview that he is overwhelmed with the response to Chhichhore. It feels magical to him that the film has received a unanimous response from film critics, industry friends and audiences alike. He feels glad that people are taking the message nicely.

Helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar among many others.

