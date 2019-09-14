Chhichhore box office collection day 8: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sharddha Kapoor's film Chhichhore is receiving a lot of love from critics as well as the audience. In its first week at the box office, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 74.14 crore.

Chhichhore box office collection day 8: With relatable characters, interesting storyline and great performances, Chhichhore has been trending well at the box office and seems to be in no mood to slow down anytime soon. A story of 7 college friends who reunite after several years post an unfortunate incident hits their life, Chhichhore has been taking the audiences on a nostalgic ride and is one of the preferred choices of cine-goers.

Despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl this weekend, Chhichhore has managed to sustain a stronghold at the ticket counters. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade estimates of Chhichhore on his official Twitter account today. In his tweet, Taran revealed that Chhichhore earned Rs 5.34 crore on its second Friday at the cinema screens, taking the total collection to Rs 74.17 crore. It is expected to show further growth on Saturday and Sunday.

He also said that Chhichhore has earned a higher second-week collection than other big releases like Total Dhamaal, Kesari, Bharat, Gully Boy and the Hindi version of Saaho. On the contrary, Dream Girl, which released yesterday, has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest opener with Rs 10.05 crore. His previous releases like Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Andhadhun, and Bareilly Ki Barfi had opened with Rs 7.35 crore, Rs 5.02 crore, Rs 2.71 crore, Rs 2.70 crore and Rs 2.42 crore respectively.

#Chhichhore is displaying strong legs at the BO… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Fri… Remains unstoppable, despite a strong opponent [#DreamGirl]… Expect bigger numbers on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr. Total: ₹ 74.17 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2019

Helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment, Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar and many others in key roles.

In the review, NewsX had mentioned that Fikar Not, Chhichhore guarantees a good time. The film is a fun college drama with simple yet engaging storytelling, Chhichhore lacks emotional depth. It is not a copy of films like Student of the year and 3 idiots but does take inspiration from them.

