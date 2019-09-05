Chhichhore Box Office collection prediction: Chhichhore is going to bang the box-office this Friday that is September 6. The film is expected to earn 7-8 crores on day 1 and some trade analysts are even expected that the film will entre the 100 crore club.

Chhichhore Box Office collection prediction: Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore is already a talk of the town since the trailer of the film has been out. The film is to release on September 6, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch Nitesh Tiwari’s film after the blockbuster film Dangal. Undoubtedly Dangal had done a great business and became an all-time favorite of all of us. Similarly, the trailer of the film Chhichhore received good amount of appreciation, the trade analysts even expected the business of 200 crore after watching the trailer.

Nitesh Tiwari has done a special screening of the film in some colleges like IIT Bombay and people gave thumbs up to the film. Fans are critics are even comparing the film with 3 idiots and saying that people are going to love this film the way they liked 3 idiots. It is one of the films which has ounches, drama, fun, tears, emotions, love in short an overall entertaining film.

The filmmakers are excited to launch the film as they received a lot of appreciation before the release and film got U/A certificate from the censor board. The critics gave the film 4 to 4.5 stars, especially for the actions of all the characters. Varun Sharma has credited for his mindblowing performance and to maintain the fun in the film.

Just Saw Chhichhore. It's incredibly mind blowing & extraordinary. Never laughed and cried so much at the same time. All the best to whole team #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @niteshtiwari22 @itsSSR @ShraddhaKapoor @varunsharma90 — Murad Khetani (@MuradKhetani) September 4, 2019

#Chhichhore is a heartwarming and endearing film that delivers more than what it promised. This will not just make you relive your college days but also make you feel good about life. If you have loved 3 Idiots, you would fall for Chhichhore as well. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 4, 2019

According to Joginder Tuteja, an influencer and Bollywood critic, the film is a heartwarming film and will give you the perfect blend of emotions. He expected the earning of 7-8 crore on the release of the film and said it will increase till first Sunday. Well, as per the analysis people are putting it in different parameters but after watching the review of public we can say that the film will entre 100 crore club.

In the film, Raghav a teenage boy felt depression because of high pressure of studies and competitive exams and he tried to commit suicide. The determinant but divorced parents got to know that their child is not just suffering from physical injuries but he is also facing mental stress. Then the parents decided to take him back to their college life. The actors played the dual character in the film, they represented the currect old age and as well as their college days, fans will be amazed to see the transformation.

although the film is not clashing with any big film but the theaters occupied with Saaho will give them a great competition. Interestingly Shraddha kapoor’s film Saaho is giving a huge competition to her another film. But the actress is appreciated for her hard work, she managed to perform 3 different characters at a time and manage the release of two films at the same time. Shraddha missed no opportunity to promote her both the films.

However, it is going to be a great opportunity for Sushant Singh Rajput as well, he always shows his credibility but his film failed to make huge business on box-office. This time his film has great combination of the star cast, perfect blend of emotions and of course the interesting storyline. The makers are expected good business on box-office.

Well, there is no doubt that Nitesh Tiwari is a brilliant director and people have faith in him that he will not bring any flop film for them, also, Sajid Nadiadwala is a well-known producer and his production house is responsible for hit films. Recently Sajid Nadiadwala gave a hit number with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.

Now it will be interesting to see that after such positive review, will Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore can enter 100 crore club. The film is expected to earn more and gain popularity with word of moth.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App