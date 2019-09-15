Chhichhore box office collection Week 2: Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's films has become a super hit. Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is in top form and returns on second Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared all the estimates on Twitter.

Chhichhore box office collection Week 2: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer surging growth at the box office and has become a super hit. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the estimates on second Saturday. In the tweet, he wrote that Chhichhore returns to top form on second Saturday. The film emerges to be a big favourite as a business is multiplying and witnesses huge gains of 76.40 percentage of growth across the board. he also writes that the movie will cross Rs 100 crore mark is also far away. Giving all the details of Week 2 he wrote all the collection numbers. Friday, 5.34 crore, Sat 9.42 cr. Total: ₹ 83.59 crore.

However, the film picked a pace on Saturday despite facing tough competition from Dream Girl, made Rs 9.42 crore.

#Chhichhore returns to top form on [second] Sat… Emerges a biggg favourite as biz multiplies and witnesses huge gains [76.40% growth] across the board… ₹ 💯 cr is not far away… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr. Total: ₹ 83.59 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

On its opening weekend, Chhichhore collected Rs 35.98 crore. The film is continued to cate its magical spell in the weekdays also. Until Thursday, the film collected a total of Rs 68.33 crore. However, on Friday, September 13 couldn’t do well due to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and minted only Rs 5.34 crore on Friday.

While speaking to a leading daily, Prakash Tiwari said that he was not taking any pressure as far as box office is concerned. The pressure which is weighing him down is people’s expectations post-Dangal. he hoped to live up to the expectations. As far as box office is concerned, that’s pure destiny.

#Chhichhore is displaying strong legs at the BO… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Fri… Remains unstoppable, despite a strong opponent [#DreamGirl]… Expect bigger numbers on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr. Total: ₹ 74.17 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2019

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chichhore was a college drama film. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar in the pivotal roles. Besides them, Siddharth Narayan, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prashant Narayanan and Tushar Pandey have also been featured in the film.

