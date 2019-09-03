Chhichhore character promo: After the trailer, the makers recently released the character promo of Anni played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Watch the promo here

Chhichhore character promo: Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput are all set for their upcoming film–Chhichhore which will hit the theatres on September 6. Like the title suggest, it is a comedy-drama film which is based on the life of seven friends from their college days to middle age. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his blockbuster hit Dangal with Aamir Khan.

The makers of the film are leaving no chance of inciting the audience with the trailers and the songs. The trailer was a big hit as it made the viewers revisit their college days and hidden memories of their younger days. After exciting the audience with the trailer, the makers are now all set to introduce the audience with the characters. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor shared a promo introducing Anni portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput.

The promo features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s playful chemistry. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor also shared promos of other characters like Bevda played by Saharsh Shukla, Acid portrayed by Naveen Polishetty, Sexa played by Varun Sharma, Derek as Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mummy by Tushar Pandey in lead roles.

Watch the promo of Chhichhore here

It is a comedy yet full of emotions film which promises to make you revisit your entire college life. Starting from the crazy pranks played in the hostel rooms to helping your friends in every thick and thin, the film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, comedy and friendship. Further, the entire cast of the film left no stone unturned as the director conducted behavioural classes for the actors to understand the character graph of their role well.

Watch the trailer of Chhichhore here

Recently, while promoting the film, the lead star Shraddha Kapoor revealed that Chhichhore is directly from the heart of the director, so the experience and the opportunity to work in such films is completely different as you are bound to perform more than expectations.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will also appear in Remo D’ Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D with stars like Prabhu Deva, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Shakti Mohan.

Watch all the promos here–

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App