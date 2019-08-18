Chhichhore: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari revealed about the characters of his upcoming film Chhichhore featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The actors will be seen playing a variety of sports in the movie. The romantic comedy is slated to release on September 6.

Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore is all set to release on September 6, 2019. It is directed by Dangal director Nitish Tiwari. The film is based on the life of seven friends from 1992 to the present day. The movie also features Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Shukla. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The college drama has a variety of sports which actors will play in the movie and for that director, Nitish hired professionals to trained the actors. According to reports, Tiwari assigned two coaches to teach the actors cricket, football, basketball, tennis, table tennis, athletics and even board games like carrom and chess. The stars were happy to learn these sports for a movie.

Chhichhore has been inspired by the director’s college life at IIT-Bombay. He told that sports were an important part of students life at that point of time. In the movie, he has shown inter-hostel sports contests called General Championship which was a big thing for students to win.

Actors were trained intensely for three to five months before shooting for the sports part. In the movie, Tahir will be seen playing football, weight-lifting, athletics and kabaddi and Sushant will be seen playing basketball, football and cricket. In his previous movie Dangal, Nitish showed wrestling. The movie featured Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

