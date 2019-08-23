Chhichhore Dosti Special trailer: After creating a buzz with the poster, teaser and the songs, the makers of the much-anticipated film Chhichhore recently released the second trailer of the film titled–Dosti Special. Watch the trailer here–

Chhichhore Dosti Special trailer: Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for their upcoming film Chhichhore. It is a romantic-comedy film which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the silver screens on September 6. After inciting the audience with the teasers and the posters, the makers have recently released another trailer from the film which will surely remind you of your college days.

Titled as Dosti special, the trailer is a fun ride into the college life. Filled with comedy, emotions and fun, the trailer is a complete package of entertainment that features all the madness that one does in his or her college life. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Varun Sharma, Prateil Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Nalneesh Neel in supporting roles.

In an interview, the director Nitesh revealed that he arranged special workshops for the lead stars to better understand the role and the transition in their characters. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on August 30 but to give a solo release to Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, Nitesh changed the release to September 6.

Watch the latest trailer of Chhichhore here–

Talking about the story, it narrates the life of seven friends from the year 1992 till the present day. The entire film is based on two lives, one that features the story of these friends in their childhood and other of their mid-life. The film will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be distributed by Fox Star Studios.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next appear in action -thriller film Saaho with Telugu star Prabhas. The film is directed by Sujeeth and is produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore.

