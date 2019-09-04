Chhichhore early review: The Film is going to slay the theaters on 6 September, before that, critics and fans are comparing the film with 3 idiots. Although everybody is appreciating the performance of all the actors.

The story of the film will take you to the nostalgia of your college life as it revolves between the current old age and college time of the characters of the film. In the film, a teenage boy Raghav, who was the son of determinant parents got stuck to the pressure of competitive exams and committed suicide. The teenager faced mental as well as physical injuries that take him to the hospital bed. To bring the life back to Raghav the divorced parents decide to reunite the college days which were happy and best. They tried old memories to their child so that he can revive from his current situation and can respond back.

In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Anirudh, where he has been named Anni by his college friends. The director framed the sequence of the film very nicely and he depicted the college life with full drama, fun, action, emotions, and whatnot. If you have seen 3 idiots and you loved the college scenes of that film than you are going to love this one as well. The plot of the film is totally different but the emotions are quite the same. The film climax will fill your eyes with tears, but the entire film is typical entertainment.

The makers of Chhichhore had done a special screening on IIT Bombay and in other colleges as well, where people appreciated the film and appreciated the director for creating an entertaining film. All the actors are appreciated and acknowledged for their work by social media users and critics. Renowned names like Joginder Tuteja, Amul Vikas Mohan, Bollywood Bubbles and others gave 4 to 4.5 stars to the film. The film also certified under U/A certificate from the censor board, so we can say that the film can be seen with family, the film is for all age groups.

#Chhichhore is a heartwarming and endearing film that delivers more than what it promised. This will not just make you relive your college days but also make you feel good about life. If you have loved 3 Idiots, you would fall for Chhichhore as well. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 4, 2019

Thank you so much Himesh ji. Means a lot to me and my #Chhichhore team. https://t.co/l8l4Qqm6Ea — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) September 4, 2019

Himesh Mankad wrote a beautiful note for the film to which director Nitesh Tiwari reacted and put it on his Twitter and acknowledged his words. Himesh talked about the hilarious one-liners used in the films. It seemed that film is full of punches and it is going to give you a stomach ache because of an unlimited laugh. Himesh said that the humour of the film is the USP and every chacter has its own significance in the film.

Watched @niteshtiwari22’s #Chhichhore recently! The movie is brilliantly made keeping emotions in mind, adding a tinge of fun alongwith conveying a strong message for the youth…Commendable roles played by each actor in the movie. Deserves an applaud along with 4.5/5 stars 👌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/IIT84mw3H6 — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) September 4, 2019

Samina Shaikh who is an editor of Bombay times Watched Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and shared her review on Twitter, She wrote the movie is brilliantly made keeping emotions in mind, adding a tinge of fun along with conveying a strong message for the youth. She also appreciated the work of actors and said, commendable roles played by each actor in the movie. Deserves an applaud along with 4.5/5 stars.

Varun Sharma seemed excited on Twitter as he shared the post-screening video of IIT Bombay, he shared the fun time there, you can see the characters of the film Chhichhore has changed the name on their handles and wrote the names that are given in the film. Varun Sharma is playing Sexa in the film so he kept this to his Twitter handle.

#Chhichhore was fantastic. Loved it. Light hearted, refreshing Comedy movie. Sushant was fantastic. Nitesh Tiwari is a excellent director. 4.25/5 Go watch it if you wanna have fun. — Ajay Sinha (@AjaySin24715560) September 3, 2019

Social media users are appreciating the film and those who attended the special screening of the film liked it a lot and adviced to watch it once. The users said that it was fantastic, they loved it. The film was light-hearted, refreshing, and full of comedy. Sushant Singh Rajput played very well and Nitesh Tiwari has done a great job.

Hearing great stuff about #Chhichhore , ppl who have seen it have loved it!! Mktg team has failed the film totally,v lukewarm trailer of a good film..then launching another one..has resulted in low buzz..unable to build buzz @itsSSR @niteshtiwari22 @ShraddhaKapoor @varunsharma90 — Vishek Chauhan (@VishekC) September 4, 2019

This #chhichhore of mine had a dream for almost 10 years to write a story on his campus life. I have heard many from the time I have known him. Almost a PHD 😷 Am so happy that this rather quiet man has a theda, funny… https://t.co/sxdCxjwDOC — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 29, 2019

Trailer, songs and cast everything seems perfect from the movie #Chhichhore. I hope it turns out to be a great movie and our supremely talented actor @itsSSR comes back with a bang. — Razaul Mustafa (@rehan_here) September 3, 2019

All the actors and the team members are happy with the prerelease response of the audience, the film is getting positive reviews and get an appreciation for all the angles. The actress Shraddha Kapoor receives a lot more appreciation as she is managing the promotion of two films together, the actress gave her best in both the film.

