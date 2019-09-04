The story of the film will take you to the nostalgia of your college life as it revolves between the current old age and college time of the characters of the film. In the film, a teenage boy Raghav, who was the son of determinant parents got stuck to the pressure of competitive exams and committed suicide. The teenager faced mental as well as physical injuries that take him to the hospital bed. To bring the life back to Raghav the divorced parents decide to reunite the college days which were happy and best.  They tried old memories to their child so that he can revive from his current situation and can respond back.

In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Anirudh, where he has been named Anni by his college friends. The director framed the sequence of the film very nicely and he depicted the college life with full drama, fun, action, emotions, and whatnot. If you have seen 3 idiots and you loved the college scenes of that film than you are going to love this one as well. The plot of the film is totally different but the emotions are quite the same. The film climax will fill your eyes with tears, but the entire film is typical entertainment.

The makers of Chhichhore had done a special screening on IIT Bombay and in other colleges as well, where people appreciated the film and appreciated the director for creating an entertaining film. All the actors are appreciated and acknowledged for their work by social media users and critics. Renowned names like Joginder Tuteja, Amul Vikas Mohan, Bollywood Bubbles and others gave 4 to 4.5 stars to the film. The film also certified under U/A certificate from the censor board, so we can say that the film can be seen with family, the film is for all age groups. 

Influencer and movie critic Joginder Tuteja wrote on twitter that he found Chhichhore a Heartwarming and endearing film that delivers more than what it promised. The film is not just going to make you relive those college days but also make feel good about life. He compared the film with 3 Idiots and said if you love that you are going to love Chhichhore

Himesh Mankad wrote a beautiful note for the film to which director Nitesh Tiwari reacted and put it on his Twitter and acknowledged his words. Himesh talked about the hilarious one-liners used in the films. It seemed that film is full of punches and it is going to give you a stomach ache because of an unlimited laugh. Himesh said that the humour of the film is the USP and every chacter has its own significance in the film. 

Samina Shaikh who is an editor of Bombay times Watched Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and shared her review on Twitter, She wrote the movie is brilliantly made keeping emotions in mind, adding a tinge of fun along with conveying a strong message for the youth. She also appreciated the work of actors and said, commendable roles played by each actor in the movie. Deserves an applaud along with 4.5/5 stars.

Varun Sharma seemed excited on Twitter as he shared the post-screening video of IIT Bombay, he shared the fun time there, you can see the characters of the film Chhichhore has changed the name on their handles and wrote the names that are given in the film. Varun Sharma is playing Sexa in the film so he kept this to his Twitter handle. 

Social media users are appreciating the film and those who attended the special screening of the film liked it a lot and adviced to watch it once. The users said that it was fantastic, they loved it. The film was light-hearted, refreshing, and full of comedy. Sushant Singh Rajput played very well and Nitesh Tiwari has done a great job. 

All the actors and the team members are happy with the prerelease response of the audience, the film is getting positive reviews and get an appreciation for all the angles. The actress Shraddha Kapoor receives a lot more appreciation as she is managing the promotion of two films together, the actress gave her best in both the film.  

