Chhichhore: After a series of action-thrillers and romantic flicks, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is all set to give a tribute to college life by his next project titled Chhichhore. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film will hit the theatres on September 6.

Chhichhore: After astonishing the fans with Sujeeth’s action-thriller film Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with comedy-drama Chhichhore. Shraddha Kapoor did her debut with Teen Patti in the year 2010 and since then the actor has carved herself a niche in the industry. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the theatres on September 6. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also features Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty in supporting roles.

The story of the film revolves around seven friends and their adventurous journey from their college days to their middle age. Starting from being a part of crazy pranks in college, bullying juniors to facing the harsh reality of life, getting suppressed under the pressure of succeeding in life and helping each other in tough times, Chhichhore will surely remind you of your college days and those secret stories which still remain in your heart and make you smile without any reason.

The makers of the film are much excited and are leaving no chance of promoting their film. After inciting the audience with the two trailers, the makers also revealed the dialogue promos and the songs which will further force you to watch the highly anticipated film.

Watch the trailer of Chhichhore here–

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his hit film Dangal, has left no stone unturned for the film and also conducted behavioural workshops so that all the actors in the film can justify their roles in the ’50s. Moreover, the director Nitesh personally worked on each character in the film and framed character graphs to make the actors understand the role in a better way. Moreover, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala said that Chhichhore is the finest film of his career as this is the perfect film for his kids and this will be a gift at this age.

Further, the entire team of the film are leaving no chance of promoting the film. Reportedly, the makers will hold special screenings of the film in 10 cities that includes–Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai Lucknow, Delhi and Patna ahead of the film release. Not just this, the team also went to The Kapil Sharma and Nach Baliye 9 to promote the film.

Overall, it is expected that the film will perform well at the box office as it will cater larger section of the audience in terms of age. Not only the youngsters but the middle-age people who want to live their college life again will definitely watch the comedy-drama. Further, the Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Rajput fans can further benefit the makers in terms of collections. Talking about the predictions, it can be said that the film might earn Rs 10 to 15 crores on its opening day.

Moreover, to incite the audience, the makers also released Intro-teasers of the lead characters of the film.

Here are some Intro-teasers–

