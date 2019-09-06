Chhichhore movie review: Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma has hit the cinema screens this weekend. Directed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is a fun college drama with an important message but lacks emotional depth.

This weekend’s much talked about release is Chhichhore, a story of seven college friends and their reunion after several years. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, whose last release Dangal was a spectacular hit, has returned to the director’s seat with this college drama. Nitesh has also penned the film alongside Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Malhotra while the film has been bankrolled under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Running parallel in past and present, Chhichhore begins with Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Maya (Shraddha Kapoor)’s world. Once college sweethearts, the couple is no longer together in the present and has divorced. Fate brings them together when their son commits suicide after failing the entrance test of an engineering college.

After the doctors inform them that their son might not be willing to live, Anni takes up the responsibility of finding his old college gang and take his son on a ride of nostalgia by narrating him the story of their college time. Despite dealing with a story that runs back and forth, Chhichhore manages to achieve a storytelling that is simple yet engaging.

From how they all met, Anni and Maya’s love story, multiple pranks pulled on each other, rock solid friendships and even an intercollege competition, the film has all the elements of a college drama, which might also remind you previous films like Student Of The Year and 3 Idiots. It is not a copy of those films but surely picks and chooses elements from them. However, the hostel sequences will definitely remind you of instances from your hostel life.

The performances by the star-cast are top notch. Especially Varun Sharma. After dull affairs like Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhana, Chhichhore is Varun Sharma’s ball of court. He outshines, even the lead actors, as Sexa with his one-liners. Oh god, he was a delight to watch. Sushant Singh Rajput as Annirudh is fun to watch as a college student, a pack leader and an empathetic father.

Along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, impressive performances by their other gang members from H4 hostel, namely Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Mummy are fun to watch and lift up the narrative. Prateik Babbar as Derek and the baddie of Chhichhore from H3 hostel gives a tough competition to the boys and delivers a fine performance as the antagonist.

Speaking about Shraddha Kapoor, she plays Maya who enjoys the most attention in an engineering college. Her role is however limited as the girls of their college do not even participate in the inter-college competition. So, she is the support system of H4 boys, especially Sushant Singh Rajput. Even in present, she does not have a lot of instances to tell from their college days.

Chhichhore has its heart at the right place when it comes to its screenplay and story but lacks emotional depth. The essence of the movie, i.e how to deal with failure, is loud and clear and will connect with millions of students dealing with that kind of pressure. But, we don’t get to know why these seven friends drifted after college. What exactly happened between Anni and Maya that they took the decision to be separated. These questions hold you back from investing yourself into the story on an emotional level. The first half is entertaining but the second half just seems stretched.

Coming to the present, the male actors seems to have receding hairlines and grey hair but Shraddha Kapoor looks similar in both past and present. Kudos to fine aging or (I should say the makeup department). Songs like Woh Din, Control, Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai and Khairiyat fit into the narrative perfectly but soon after they stop playing, they don’t stay with you for long. Except Fikar Not, which is played at the end of the movie.

If you are looking for a good time pass movie this weekend, I would say go for Chhichhore. You will be guaranteed a fun time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App