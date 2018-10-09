Chhichhore poster: Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor have joined hands for Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's next film titled Chhichhore. Along with the duo, Fukrey fame Varun Sharma will also be seen in the film. To announce the film, the makers released the first poster on Tuesday, October that features the entire star-cast. Chhichhore will hit the screens on August 30, 2019.

Sharing the poster of the film on her official Instagram account, Shraddha stated that this crazy cast will tell a timeless tale of TimePass and added that she is proud to be in Nitesh Tiwari's next after Dangal.

Some of the most anticipated releases of 2019 are Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Kaalank, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and many others.

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree is still roaring at the box office and has secured its place in the Rs 100 crore club while Batti Gul Meter Chalu secured a decent opening. On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon. Along with Chhichhore, the actor will also be seen in films like Kizie Aur Manny opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi and Drive opposite Jaqueline Fernandez.

