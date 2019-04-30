Chhichhore release date: Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore is up for release in four months. Recently, a Behind the scene video surfaced on social media that shows how the film was being prepared by the makers. The movie is slated to release this year on August 30, 2019.

Chhichhore release date: After the blockbuster hit Stree, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the silver screens with the Bollywood Hindi drama movie Chhichhore. The movie which has been helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala is a romantic comedy-drama starring Ms. Dhoni: The untold story star Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. To share the news of the movie schedule wrapping up and releasing in four months, the makers have released a BTS video today, in which the makers are all having a meeting and talking about the movie. At the end of the video the release date is revealed, that is after months on the very same date August 30, the movie will be releasing all over the world.

Earlier the makers had also revealed the names and nicknames of all the characters from the movie Chhichhore. In the movie Sushant Singh Rajput will be playing the role of Anni, Shraddha Kapoor as Maya, Prateik Babbar as Raggie, Siddharth Narayan as Shiva, Varun Sharma as Sexa and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Acid. About last week, the makers of Chhichhore had announced its wrap in a grand manner with a song shoot. The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, is set in two eras — the 1990s and 2019.

The film Chhichhore went on floors on September 30, 2018, and the first schedule of the film was wrapped up on October 30, 2018. The shooting of the second schedule began on November 14, 2018, and wrapped on December 15, 2018. The theme song of the movie will be shot on the sets amounting to Rs 9 crore and will mark as the reunion of choreographers Bosco–Caesar who have come together after three years for this track

Watch the BTS video here:

The movie also stars Prateik Babbar, Siddharth Narayan, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prashant Narayanan and Tushar Pandey amongst various others in pivotal roles.

