Chhichhore: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently on cloud 9 as her recently released film Saaho is currently creating a buzz at the box office. Currently, the actor is busy promoting her next film Chhichhore, which will hit the theatres on September 6. It is a comedy-drama film which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and also features Varun Sharma, Prateil Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Nalneesh Neel in supporting roles.

Recently, while giving an interview, the lead star Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her character Maya, who is among those few girls who like to hang out with the boy’s gang in the college. Further, the actor also revealed that her aim was to complete her studies in Boston, USA and then shift completely to acting but in between, she got impatient and dropped out of college. She further said that immediately after leaving college, she started receiving audition offers for films.

From a long time, Shraddha Kapoor is juggling between shooting schedules and promotional events of her films. Shraddha Kapoor was busy shooting for Saaho from past two years and after which, the actor appeared in Remo D’ Souza’s dance drama film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan.

Watch the interview here–

Shraddha Kapoor is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her versatile roles and stunning looks. The actor did her debut with Teen Patti in the year 2010. The actor is best known for films like Aashique 2, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, Haseena Parkar, Nawabzaade and Stree.

Shraddha was last seen in Sujeeth’s film Saaho with Telugu star Prabhas. Saaho is an action-thriller film which also features Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Majrekar in supporting roles. The film crossed Rs 100 crore on its first day and continues to make records at the box office.

Watch the character teasers–

Reports also reveal that soon Shraddha Kapoor will also appear in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao, however, no official announcement has been made till now.

