Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in a web show soon and the actor is looking forward to it. She was last seen in Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput and in Saaho with Prabhas. Both her films were a big hit at the box office and got a positive response from fans.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her latest releases Saaho and Chhichhore. The actor is on the peek of her career and has been offered many big films and this time as per reports Shraddha was approached for a digital show and the actor seems interested to take the offer. However, no official statement has been made by her or the creators of the show.

Shraddha Kapoor’s film Chhichhore has got a positive response from fans and the movie has managed to enter the 100 Crore club in two weeks. The college drama has collected Rs 110 crore till now. Directed by Nitish Tiwari, the film also features Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma among others. Her previously released film Saaho also turned out to be a big hit. The movie featured Baahubali actor Prabhas and was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

As per reports, Shraddha was also approached for Luv Ranjan’s next film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn and Nitish Tiwari’s upcoming trilogy Ramayana. Shraddha will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan which is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Many Bollywood stars have made their debut in web series including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chaddha, Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, Kiara Advani, Imran Hashmi, Bhumi Pednekar and others. Recently, Netflix series Sacred Games and Lust stories were nominated for Emmys 2019 and Andhadhun actor Radhika Apte has been nominated for best performer. In the digital age, the audience is liking the new genre web series and it an opportunity for makers to showcase their talents.

