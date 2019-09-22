Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her latest releases Saaho and Chhichhore. The actor is on the peek of her career and has been offered many big films and this time as per reports Shraddha was approached for a digital show and the actor seems interested to take the offer. However, no official statement has been made by her or the creators of the show.
Shraddha Kapoor’s film Chhichhore has got a positive response from fans and the movie has managed to enter the 100 Crore club in two weeks. The college drama has collected Rs 110 crore till now. Directed by Nitish Tiwari, the film also features Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma among others. Her previously released film Saaho also turned out to be a big hit. The movie featured Baahubali actor Prabhas and was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.
As per reports, Shraddha was also approached for Luv Ranjan’s next film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn and Nitish Tiwari’s upcoming trilogy Ramayana. Shraddha will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan which is slated to release on January 24, 2020.
View this post on Instagram
Starting out with @niveditaasharma I have so much to say about her and even more that I feel for her. From ABCD2 to now Street Dancer. From being an amazing dancer to growing and evolving and being 1 of my teachers. Nivi, you know how to inspire, push and encourage. You are just TOO TOO good. Your fire is contagious and may you keep flying higher and higher. I love you meri Bulbul ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to the audiences for giving such overwhelming love to #SAAHO !!! ❤️❤️❤️@actorprabhas @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sharma_murli @evelyn_sharma @maheshmanjrekar @mandirabedi @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms
View this post on Instagram
Action. Romance. Thrill. Suspense. Get ready for the year's biggest action thriller! ❤️ #Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho #6DaysForSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sharma_murli @evelyn_sharma @maheshmanjrekar @mandirabedi @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms
View this post on Instagram
Chhichhore banne ka ek hi upaay – #FikarNot. Song out now! . . #SajidNadiadwala @niteshtiwari22 @sushantsinghrajput @fukravarun @tahirrajbhasin @naveen.polishetty @tushar.pandey @saharshkumarshukla_official @_prat @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @ipritamofficial @tseries.official @boscomartis @caesar2373 #Chhichhore
View this post on Instagram
You can't mess with us. All roads lead to #StreetDancer3D, this November 8th💃🕺🏻 @streetdancer3 @varundvn @prabhudheva @norafatehi @mohanshakti @jhavartika @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @punitjpathakofficial @sushi1983 @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @lizelleremodsouza @remodsouza @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @menonnikita
Many Bollywood stars have made their debut in web series including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chaddha, Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, Kiara Advani, Imran Hashmi, Bhumi Pednekar and others. Recently, Netflix series Sacred Games and Lust stories were nominated for Emmys 2019 and Andhadhun actor Radhika Apte has been nominated for best performer. In the digital age, the audience is liking the new genre web series and it an opportunity for makers to showcase their talents.