Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Chhichhore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will hit the silver screens on September 6. Reports reveal that before the release, the makers wanted to hold a special screening of the film across 10 cities.

Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor is currently on cloud 9 as her recently released film Saaho has received a phenomenal response from the critics as well as fans. After Saaho, Sharddha Kapoor is now gearing up for her next film Chhichhore which will hit the screens on September 6. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is based on the life of seven friends from their college time till middle age. Produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it is a comedy-drama film which will easily make anyone remember of their college days.

Reports reveal that after receiving a great reponse by the audience in the trailer and the posters, the makers decided to conduct the screening for college students in across 10 cities. Reportedly, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Patna, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore and Ahmedabad before the release. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Varun Sharma, Prateil Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Nalneesh Neel and Tushar Pandey in supporting roles.

The entire team of the film is much excited and are leaving no chance of promoting the film. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on August 30 but in order to give a solo release to Shraddha Kapoor’s film Saaho, Nitesh shifted the date to September 6.

Watch the trailer of Chhichhore here–

Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s dance drama film Street Dancer 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor will share the screens with Varun Dhawan. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Prabhudeva, Shakti Mohan, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi and many more.

